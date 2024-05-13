Real Madrid could sign 25-year-old Liverpool star in 2025, according to Fabrizio Romano

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are fond of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and could be eyeing a transfer if the player does not renew his contract with the Reds in 2025.

Alexander-Arnold's contract with Liverpool is set to expire next season and there are no reports of an extension yet. Signing a quality right-back such as the Englishman could help Real Madrid strengthen their defense, with Dani Carvajal entering the twilight of his career.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, several players are reportedly considering leaving the club, including Virgil van Dijk, Mohammed Salah, and other signings the manager had made. It remains to be seen whether Trent Alexander-Arnold would consider a move to Santiago Bernabeu after his contract expires.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided nine assists in 35 games across all competitions for Liverpool this season. The Reds are set to end the season trophyless as they fell back in the Premier League title race after a 2-0 defeat to Everton on April 24. They bowed out of the Europa League on April 18, following their 3-1 aggregate loss to Atalanta in the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Florian Wirtz in 2025

The Los Blancos are quite ahead in their planning for future seasons, with the club reportedly targetting multiple superstars to join their squad in the next season. According to MARCA, Real Madrid are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz in 2025.

The report suggests that Wirtz will be their key target in the next transfer window, with both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric on their way out. Wirtz has 18 goals and 19 assists across 46 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

He has been a significant player this season for Bayer Leverkusen, who've already won the Bundesliga and are set to face Atalanta in the Europa League final on May 22.

Apart from Wirtz and Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid are also considering Reece James for a long-term signing in the summer of 2025, according to AS.

As of now, the Los Blancos are set to welcome Kylian Mbappe to Santiago Bernabeu, who has been a target for the club for a long time. The official announcement will be made after the Champions League final on June 2, per reports.