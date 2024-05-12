Liverpool interested in signing highly rated PL star - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon who could cost them a whooping £100 million. As claimed by The Daily Star via Football.London, the Reds have identified the England international as a player who can bolster their attack.

Gordon only made his switch to Newcastle United from Liverpool's local rivals Everton in January 2023. The versatile attacker has been a key player for Eddie Howe's side since and has been named the Magpies' Player of the Season too.

Gordon has made a total of 47 appearances for the Tyneside giants this season, scoring 11 times while also producing 11 assists. The 23-year-old has also showcased his versatility having played on either flank as well as a number nine.

Despite being on the books of Everton for a long time where he made his breakthrough, Gordon is a lifelong Liverpool fan and also hails from Merseyside. The winger was once in the Reds' youth setup before being released at the age of 11.

Liverpool's attack has been one of the best in Europe during Jurgen Klopp's tenure at Anfield. However, the Reds have sometimes been shaky in the goalscoring department this season and a versatile attacker like Gordon could be a solid addition to their ranks.

However, it will be interesting to see whether the Merseyside giants decide to spend a huge fee of around £100 million on a single player. With Mohamed Salah potentially on his way out in the summer, Gordon could certainly arrive as the Egyptian's long-term successor.

Despite Newcastle United's strong position financially, they might have to sell one of their best players to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. Apart from Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Aleksander Isak have also been linked with exits with Manchester City and Arsenal interested in the duo respectively.

Darren Bent urges Liverpool to sign world-class attacker to replace Mohamed Salah

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has urged Liverpool to appease fans by replacing Mohamed Salah with Kylian Mbappe. The former Aston Villa striker hailed Mbappe as the best player on the planet and reckons he would be the perfect replacement for Salah.

Salah has been widely linked with an exit from Anfield in the summer with his deal expiring in the summer of 2025. The Egyptian remains the Reds' key player up front but has endured a dip in form of late. Naming Mbappe as the perfect replacement for Salah, Bent said:

“Imagine you are trying to appease the Liverpool fans by going ‘listen, you are going to lose Salah, but Mbappé is coming. I still think Mbappé is the best player on the planet. He is incredible. That would work, if Salah went and he came in. I almost feel like that’s what Liverpool needs and he is versatile. He can play down the middle. Liverpool has a number of attacking players at the club that are versatile.”

Salah has contributed with 25 goals and 14 assists in 42 games this season for Jurgen Klopp's side. The 31-year-old boasts a phenomenal tally of 211 goals and 89 assists in 347 appearances for the Merseyside giants to date since his reported £34 million switch from Roma in 2017.

Mbappe, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the best forwards on the planet and has his contract at PSG expiring this summer. The Frenchman has scored 255 goals and produced 108 assists in 306 games for the French giants till date. He is widely tipped to finally make his dream switch to Real Madrid this summer.