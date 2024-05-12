"We will see what happens" - Luka Modric provides response when asked about his future at Real Madrid

Croatian midfielder Luka Modrić recently responded about his future at Real Madrid as his contract with the La Liga giants is going to expire by the end of June. He came to Santiago Bernabéu following a transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.

Speaking about whether he will continue with Los Blancos, the veteran listed his priorities and said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Staying at Real Madrid? Well, we will see what happens. We are here to enjoy and celebrate. I want to finish the season well, then we will see."

The 38-year-old provided a splendid assist to Brahim Díaz for Real Madrid's fourth goal in their 4-0 win at Granada in their last La Liga game. Luka Modrić has netted two goals and eight assists for Los Blancos across competitions this season.

He has made 531 appearances, registering 39 goals and 86 assists during his time at Santiago Bernabéu. He has won four La Ligas, two Copa del Reys, four UEFA Supercups, five FIFA Club World Cups, and five UEFA Champions Leagues. The Croatian might have a chance to lift his sixth Champions League trophy this season. The Spanish club is set to face Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid boss praises Vinicius Junior's dedication

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Vinicius Junior and his work ethic and dedication to the game. Referring to the Brazilian forward as a "spectacular talent," the Real Madrid boss said (via Madrid Zone):

"When I came here I had only seen Vinicius on TV. I knew that he had a spectacular talent. Now he does many more things, more skills, more efficiency in front of goal. He has done it with daily hard work and focus in training. He is a very serious professional who deserves everything."

Los Blancos registered a 4-3 victory on aggregate against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Following the second leg, the Italian manager was highly impressed with Vinicius' performance and said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"I think Viní Jr is close to WINNING the Ballon d'Or."

Vinicius has scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 games across competitions this season.