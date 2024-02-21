Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric makes big decision on playing career amid offer from Carlo Ancelotti to join coaching staff: Reports

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric reportedly wants to continue playing and will not join Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff at the end of the season.

Modric's contract with Los Blancos is set to expire in the summer and there has been immense speculation about his future. The 38-year-old has seen his playing time decline massively this season and the Spanish giants could choose to not offer him an extension.

A recent report from The Athletic claimed that Ancelotti has offered Modric an opportunity to join his coaching staff if the midfielder retires in the summer.

However, as per Cadena SER journalist Javier Herraez, the Croat won't take up the offer as he still wants to continue playing. The journalist claimed that Modric hasn't ruled out featuring in the 2026 FIFA World Cup when he would be 41 years old.

Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2012. He was voted as the worst signing of the season by a magazine but has put that aside to become one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

The Croat has made 516 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 38 goals and providing 83 assists. He has won numerous team and individual accolades in that time, including five UEFA Champions League trophies and a Ballon d'Or.

He has made 28 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid this season, starting 16 of them, and contributed one goal and six assists.

Real Madrid in negotiations with Kylian Mbappe for a potential transfer: Reports

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations with Kylian Mbappe for a summer transfer. The two parties are discussing details of contracts like signing fees, image rights, and salary before finalising the move.

Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Mbappe for years now and it appeared they were set to sign him in the summer of 2022. However, the Frenchman decided to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain for a further two years.

With his contract expiring in the summer, Mbappe has reportedly told PSG that he will leave as a free agent. As per Romano, the Frenchman is now set to join Real Madrid, a club he's known to admire since his childhood.

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world. He is PSG's all-time top scorer with 244 goals in 291 games along with 105 assists. He appears set to join the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes at the Santiago Bernabeu.