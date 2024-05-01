Daniel Sturridge makes spookily accurate prediction about Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid before kick-off, fans left stunned

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge made an accurate prediction regarding goalscorers in Bayern Munich's clash against Real Madrid on April 30.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring in the 24th minute. Leroy Sane then equalised in the 53rd minute before Harry Kane made it 2-1 from the penalty spot four minutes later. Vinicius Jr. then restored parity in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot.

Before the game, Daniel Sturridge took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the game. He predicted Sane to score a goal, with Kane scoring a penalty.

"Sane will be a big problem tonight. Goal for him and a pen for Kane."

Fans were left stunned by Sturridge's accurate prediction.

"What was he cooking…," one fan responded.

Another wrote:

"what the hell???"

Some fans asked Sturridge to predict who would win the Premier League while some Chelsea fans asked about their return to form.

"Who’s gunna win the league bro?" a fan wrote.

"Can you tell me the exact game that city will drop points please?" another fan asked.

"when will Chelsea become serious again," a Chelsea fan asked.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich set up an interesting UCL semi-final second leg

Real Madrid came into the first leg of the semi-final clash against Bayern Munich arguably being the favorites. They beat Manchester City on penalties in the quarter-finals while the Bavarians got past Arsenal.

However, Bayern Munich started off really well, with Leroy Sane forcing Andriy Lunin to a save early on. Sane, Harry Kane, and Jamal Musiala all had decent chances in the first 15 minutes. However, Real Madrid punished their lack of clinical edge and scored via Vinicius Jr. after some brilliant play by Toni Kroos.

Bayern Munich bounced back well in the second half, scoring through Sane and Kane. They dominated possession and created a few chances from set pieces as well through Eric Dier. They were, however, again punished as Kim-min Jae fouled Rodrygo in the box and Vinicius scored the resulting penalty.

The German side had 52% possession in the game and had 5/14 attempts on target while the visitors had 4/10 attempts on target. Bayern Munich had a 94% passing accuracy, the highest by a team in a single Champions League knockout match in the last nine years. Real Madrid, meanwhile, had a 91% passing accuracy.

The second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu is set for May 8. With the tie evenly poised at 2-2, it's expected to be a thrilling game.