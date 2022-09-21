Liverpool superstar certain to miss 2022 FIFA World Cup due to recurring injury problems: Reports

Liverpool and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara reportedly looks certain to miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup later this year.

According to The Athletic, Thiago has fallen out of favor with Luis Enrique due to his relentless injury problems. The creative midfielder has made just one Premier League appearance this term due to a hamstring injury. However, he did feature in his team's most recent game against Ajax.

Thiago started and was named the 'Player of the Match' for the Champions League clash at Anfield but did not last the full 90 minutes. The Liverpool midfielder has not been called up to the Spain squad for their upcoming Nations League clashes against Switzerland and Portugal.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich star would have almost certainly been a key player for Enrique's side in Qatar but Spain are stacked with options in central midfield.

The likes of Gavi, Pedri and Koke will all be pushing for a place in the squad as the 2010 champions take on Germany, Costa Rica and Japan in their FIFA World Cup group.

Pundit believes Liverpool will benefit hugely from Thiago staying at Anfield over the international break

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just half of their eight games so far. The Reds have been hampered by injuries and Kevin Campbell believes that Thiago staying at the club will help their midfield crisis.

The former Arsenal striker told Football Insider:

“It is massively important. They can use this time to rest him and make sure he is right for when the Premier League resumes. I am sure the player is gutted that he is not involved with Spain but he is getting older.

"There is a lot of good, young midfielder in that Spain squad. Sometimes you have to take it on the chin. Thiago needs to concentrate on his Liverpool career. I’m sure Klopp is happy that he is staying put.”

Thiago has made 73 appearances since his move from Bayern Munich in 2020 and is a sure-fire pick for manager Jurgen Klopp when he is available. Due to injury issues throughout his career, Thiago has failed to play more than 30 league games in any season during his illustrious career.

The Merseyside club have faced a shortage of central midfielders this term, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones all missing for most of the season.

