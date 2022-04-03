Liverpool superstar close to agreeing long-term contract extension - Reports

According to Sunday Mirror, Mohamed Salah is close to agreeing a new deal with Liverpool. The Egyptian's current contract with the club runs out in the summer of 2023.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had earlier reported that talks between Salah and the club had broken down, leaving fans worried about the player's future.

However, it seems like that fear may soon give way to joy.

The 29-year-old has been sensational for the Reds since joining from AS Roma in 2017. He has scored 153 goals and made 57 assists in 240 games in all competitions for the Merseysiders. He has also won multiple trophies, including the Premier League title (2019-20) and the Champions League trophy (2018-19).

Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot twice (2017-18 and 2018-19). In fact, he broke the record for most goals (32) scored in a single 38-game Premier League season in 2017-18, his debut campaign. He is also the English top flight's highest scoring African player with 117 goals so far.

Hence, it is a no-brainer that the Reds would want to keep their star man.

Salah has been brilliant this season as well. He has scored 28 goals and made 10 assists in 37 games in all competitions. He leads the Premier League goalscoring charts this season with 20 goals already.

With the player only getting better, it seems likely that Liverpool will ramp up their efforts to keep him at Anfield beyond 2023.

Liverpool beat Watford to keep up the pressure on Manchester City

Liverpool defeated Watford 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, April 2. Goals from Diogo Jota and Fabinho handed the Reds three important points in the race for the league title.

The Merseyside giants held the top position for a couple of hours before Manchester City reclaimed it with their 2-0 win over Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp's men trail the Cityzens by just one point before heading into their potential title-deciding clash next week on April 10.

But before that, both teams will be engaged in their respective Champions League quarter-finals first-leg clashes. On Tuesday, April 5, Liverpool will take on Benfica, while Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh