Liverpool superstar facing race against time to be fit for Manchester City clash: Reports

Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a race against time to get fit for their Premier League clash against Manchester City, according to The Athletic. The sides are separated by just a point at the top of the league table with City in front. They face off in a potential title-decider at the Etihad Stadium on April 10.

The Reds are already sweating over the availability of their talismanic right-back. He sustained a hamstring injury in their 2-0 win over Arsenal just before the international break.

He's already been ruled out of their Watford encounter this Saturday. He will also miss the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Benfica the following week.

Sources monitoring his situation have said that Liverpool's trip to the Etihad could still be too early to return for the 23-year-old.

He's currently undergoing rehab at Dubai's Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex and has a lot of hurdles to clear before getting the green light to return to Kirkby.

But in the past, Alexander-Arnold has returned from injury earlier than expected, which creates a cause for optimism for Liverpool. However, manager Jurgen Klopp will be cautious against throwing him in the deep end as they face a grueling month ahead.

The player was also forced to withdraw from England's squad for their friendly games against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this month.

Alexander-Arnold has returned to his best this season, providing 17 assists from 35 games in all competitions while also scoring twice.

His absence could be a huge loss for Liverpool, who're competing on all three fronts. They are looking to add more silverware to their Carabao Cup glory last month, potentially completing a quadruple.

Joe Gomez deputized for the right-back during their FA Cup quarter-final win over Nottingham Forest. He will likely retain his place in the right-back spot until Alexander-Arnold returns.

Liverpool's title charge hinges on the City game

The Merseysiders are just a point behind City in the Premier League table and must win their clash on April 10 to take top position.

However, they haven't beaten the Sky Blues since November 2019, and last won at the Etihad in April 2018 during a Champions League encounter.

You will have to go as far back as November 2015 to see the Reds' last league win over City away from home. It was also Klopp's first visit there as their manager.

A draw would mean things would stand as they do now. If that happens, the Reds will need Pep Guardiola's side to drop points somewhere in the remainder of the campaign.

In case of a defeat, City will have a four-point lead, diminishing Liverpool's title hopes.

