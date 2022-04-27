Liverpool superstar rejects new deal; PSG interested in signing him - Reports

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is set to reject a new deal to stay at Anfield amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

As per Italian media outlet Calcio Mercato, Salah is unwilling to commit his future to the Reds.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2023 which means the Egyptian international will enter the final year of his deal next season.

Liverpool and Salah have been involved in a long-drawn contract saga for several months now.

It was reported earlier this month that there could finally be a breakthrough in discussions with the free-scoring attacker set to renew his deal.

The 29-year-old himself recently opened up on the situation claiming 'it’s not everything about the money at all'.

Salah hailed the Merseyside club as family and made it clear that he would be disappointed to leave Anfield.

TEAMtalk @TEAMtalk



117 goals

46 assists



The Egyptian King. Since Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool, he is the Reds' top goalscorer and assister.117 goals46 assistsThe Egyptian King. Since Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool, he is the Reds' top goalscorer and assister. 🔥⚽️ 117 goals 🎯 46 assists The Egyptian King. 👑 https://t.co/bdwgy9wZOl

Now, Calcio Mercato's report claims that the former AS Roma winger does not want to sign a new deal.

The report also claims that PSG are exploring the possibility of signing the 29-year-old amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

If Salah makes his move to the Parc des Princes, he could be reunited with former teammate Georginio Wijnaldum.

With PSG looking destined to lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, Salah could prove to be a like-for-like replacement for the Frenchman.

It would be a massive blow to Jurgen Klopp's side if they lose their stellar attacker in the summer.

The Reds have plenty of firepower up front but Salah has been their most prolific forward over the past few campaigns.

The 29-year-old has 30 goals and 13 assists in 43 games across all competitions this campaign.

The Egyptian currently leads both goalscoring and assists charts in the Premier League, which shows how influential he has been for Liverpool.

PSG would be strong favorites to land Salah if he rejects a deal from Liverpool

In all fairness, if Salah does want to leave Liverpool, there won't be too many options for him.

The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona don't have the finances to sign the Egyptian while a move to Italy or Germany also does not seem feasible.

Salah is also highly unlikely to play for a Premier League rival following his association with Liverpool.

That makes PSG the only option for the 29-year-old. They have the financial muscle to make this deal possible and will also need a world-class attacker if they lose Mbappe.

Edited by Diptanil Roy