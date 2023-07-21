Liverpool superstar seriously considering transfer after arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister: Reports

Liverpool superstar Thiago Alcantara is mulling over a transfer in light of the recent acquisitions of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. The midfielder's recent past has been clouded by injuries, leading to an unsatisfactory season that has left fans, pundits, and Thiago himself questioning his future at Anfield.

The 32-year-old played just 18 Premier League games last season, a stark contrast to the 25 he played the season earlier. Since joining the Reds in 2020, he has played only 97 games in all competitions, mainly due to the time he has spent injured or unfit.

SPORT (via SportWitness) shed some light on Thiago's dilemma, revealing that the Spaniard is rather intrigued by the thought of charting a fresh journey away from Anfield. Thiago does more than just entertain the idea of departure. The report has claimed that he deeply resonates with it.

Especially with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai's arrival, the competition in the already bustling midfield is intensifying. Rumours at Anfield hint at potential vacancies, should Fabinho and Jordan Henderson opt for Saudi Arabia, and the club may make further signings this summer.

Thiago's desire to relocate isn’t without its conditions though. The allure of Spain and La Liga reportedly tug at his heartstrings. Clubs like Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo, and Sevilla are on Thiago's radar, and he's hopeful for a promising proposition from them. It is also believed that he has turned a blind eye to tempting offers from Saudi Arabia.

The clock ticks on his Liverpool contract, with only a year remaining, and there have been no discussions about extensions in sight.

Liverpool set their eyes on another midfielder, amidst interest from Manchester United and Newcastle

Federico Chiesa

Liverpool now find themselves amidst speculation over Juventus playmaker Federico Chiesa. As the Reds prepare for the looming season without their talismanic captain Jordan Henderson, they could end up in a tug-of-war for Chiesa. Other teams interested in his services include Newcastle United and their fiercest adversaries, Manchester United.

A recent revelation from Corriere dello Sport (via Paisley Gates) has added a price tag of £43.4 million as the key to unlocking Chiesa from his current contract at Juventus. The playmaker Chiesa has lately seen a tumultuous time with Juventus, starting just six games in the Serie A last season.

Chiesa is evidently yearning for new pastures and new challenges. Juventus might be willing to part ways with the right fee in place. But where would Chiesa fit best? With Liverpool's midfield already fortified, they may be looking to improve on squad depth, with their captain potentially headed out of Anfield.