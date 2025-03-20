Liverpool superstar set to leave Anfield unless there’s last-minute surprise with transfer 99% done: Reports

Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set to leave the Merseysiders for a move to Real Madrid next season. The Englishman's agreement with the LaLiga giants are said to be almost completed unless there is a last-minute surprise in his transfer saga.

Liverpool academy graduate Alexander-Arnold joined the senior side in the summer of 2016. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the most offensive right-backs in Europe. The 26-year-old is especially known for his ability to deliver inch-perfect crosses, resulting in him registering an impressive 87 assists in 349 games for the club across competitions. Additionally, he has scored 22 goals for The Reds.

As per a report by AS, Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold have greenlit all details of the agreement, and signing the contract is left for it to be made official. AS have stated that the English right-back is aware of the length of his contract, his salary details, and other minute nuances of the deal. They have described the transfer to be "99% done."

The report also states that Liverpool are aware of their academy graduate's desire to join the LaLiga giants. His £180,000-a-week contract with the Merseysiders will run out at the end of this season and it is unlikely that he will sign an extension unless there is a last-minute surprise.

Liverpool expected to go all out to sign Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes: Reports

According to a report by El Nacional, Liverpool are expected to go full throttle to sign Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes. The 24-year-old forward joined Los Merengues in the summer of 2019 from Brazilian outfit Santos for a reported €45 million transfer fee.

Over the years, Rodrygo has established himself as one of the premier forwards at Real Madrid alongside Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian has played 258 games for the club, recording 68 goals and 45 assists. In addition to his attacking prowess, Rodrygo is known for his ability to track back and help the team's defense.

The Premier League giants have reportedly projected Rodrygo as the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires at the end of this season. With no talks of a contract renewal yet, it seems like The Reds have resigned to losing Salah this summer.

The talismanic Egyptian has been indispensable for the Merseysiders since joining them in 2017. In 392 games, he has netted 243 goals and created 110 more. This season, he has statistically been one of the best forwards in Europe so far. In 43 matches across competitions, he has 32 goals and 22 assists.

Rodrygo's contract with Real Madrid lasts till the summer of 2028. Therefore, Liverpool will likely need to break the bank to bring the Brazilian to Anfield.

