Liverpool superstar wants to stay after rejecting lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has reportedly rejected a lucrative contract offer from Saudi Arabia.

The Athletic reports that Thiago is garnering serious interest from the Saudi Pro League but currently intends to stay put at Anfield. The Spaniard has a year left on his contract with the Reds.

Thiago did struggle for game time last season amid injury issues. He featured 28 times across competitions, providing one assist. The former Barcelona midfielder features highly in the list of European stars that Saudi giants are targeting.

Despite this, Jurgen Klopp is planning for next season with the 32-year-old as part of his plans. The Spanish midfielder is focused on returning to pre-season with the Merseysiders this weekend.

Liverpool are reportedly happy for Thiago to see out the remaining year of his contract. They are yet to receive a bid for his services and he looks set to battle it out for a starting berth in Klopp's side.

The Reds have already captured Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. Southampton's Romeo Lavia is now on the Anfield giants' radar.

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich three years ago for £27 million. He has made 97 appearances, winning the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Liverpool looking to pay as much as £40 million for Romeo Lavia

The Merseysiders could make their move for Lavia.

Liverpool are set to further overhaul their midfield this summer and are now seemingly targeting Southampton's Lavia. The 19-year-old enjoyed a superb debut season at St Mary's despite his side's relegation.

Lavia featured 34 times across competitions, chipping in with two goal contributions. His impressive displays for the Saints has seen him garner interest from top Premier League clubs.

Liverpool are one of those clubs showing an interest and Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims they are looking to pay around £40 million. He tweeted:

“The Reds – that already kept information on the price tag to (Southampton) – will try for getting a deal around £40m but starting soon with a first bid certainly lower than that.”

Lavia has four years left on his contract with Southampton but looks certain to leave following their relegation. He joined the Saints from Manchester City last summer for £10.5 million with a further £3.5 million in add-ons.

Klopp's side may be looking to move this summer due to a buy-back clause that was inserted into the deal by City. He is also believed to be on Arsenal and Manchester United's wishlists this summer.

Poll : 0 votes