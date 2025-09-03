Liverpool talent Rio Ngumoha wooed by transfer interest as European giants target move for him: Reports

Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha is reportedly wooed by interest from Spanish and European giants Real Madrid. As reported by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, the 17-year-old is being closely monitored by Xabi Alonso's side.
Ngumoha made headlines last month after scoring the winner on his Premier League debut in a tightly contested 3-2 win against Newcastle United. He was introduced from the bench late in the game and made an immediate impact, scoring an injury-time winner.
The youngster enjoyed a solid pre-season with Arne Slot's side where he contributed with two goals and two assists. Liverpool quite clearly rate him very highly, with Slot having him on the bench in all four games this season.
Ngumoha only turned 17 in August and is regarded as a future superstar at Anfield. He became the Reds' youngest goalscorer ever with his winning goal against Newcastle United.
Real Madrid have reportedly registered their interest in the young winger and as per Defensa Central, the Englishman is wooed by their interest. Liverpool only signed the prodigy from Chelsea in 2024 and is poised to sign a new deal with the Merseyside giants.
Rio Ferdinand offers his advice to Liverpool's blockbuster summer signing Florian Wirtz
Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has offered his advice to Florian Wirtz, who joined Liverpool this summer in a £116 million deal. The Reds shattered the British transfer record with the German playmaker before breaking their own record on the deadline day with a £125 million for Alexander Isak.
Wirtz has endured a rather underwhelming start to life in the Premier League but is yet to score or assist his first goal. However, he grabbed an assist in his debut for the Merseyside giants against Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield.
Rio Ferdinand has advised the Liverpool star to slow down during games and run less during games to have more impact. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, the former Manchester United defender said:
“I saw a stat today that Wirtz is running more than any player in the Premier League. Gotta slow down, if you want to be a success. He is so eager to do stuff and I understand it. But sometimes, pause, stand still, and the game will come to you.”
Wirtz is regarded as one of the best young players on the planet and enjoyed a sensational five-year spell with Bayer Leverkusen. He scored 57 goals and provided 65 assists in 197 games for the Bundesliga giants. He was an integral part of Xabi Alonso's side that won the domestic double in Germany during the 2023-24 season.