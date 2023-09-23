Liverpool in talks with 32-year-old star over a potential contract extension this summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly engaged in preliminary talks with their 32-year-old centre-back Joel Matip regarding a possible contract extension. These revelations come courtesy of Football Insider and indicate that the discussions are not yet in their final stages.

The situation is particularly intriguing given that Matip is in the last year of his current contract with the Merseyside club. This will make him eligible to discuss a pre-contract arrangement with foreign clubs come January.

The development is somewhat unexpected, especially considering Liverpool were previously willing to part ways with Matip during the summer transfer window. He currently finds himself as the fourth-choice centre-back in Jurgen Klopp's squad, a significant demotion as he nears the later stages of his career.

However, it appears that Klopp places considerable faith in the former Cameroon international's abilities and wants to keep him in the squad. This is supported by Matip's four appearances this season, three of which were starts in the Premier League, filling in for a suspended Virgil van Dijk.

Last season, Matip featured 21 times across various competitions as the Reds secured a fifth-place finish in the Premier League. His time at Anfield has been adorned with multiple honors. This includes a Premier League title, a UEFA Champions League trophy, as well as FA Cup and League Cup wins.

Since his free transfer from Schalke in 2016, Matip has made 191 appearances for the Merseysiders. While his age might raise concerns about longevity, Klopp's faith in him suggests that the veteran could very well continue to contribute effectively, even in a more limited role.

As talks continue to evolve, the upcoming months will be crucial in determining whether Matip remains a part of Liverpool's plans in the future.

Liverpool initiates contract talks with Thiago Alcantara amid uncertain future

The Reds are in the early stages of discussions with Thiago Alcantara regarding a contract extension, which is due to expire at the end of this season. Sources close to Football Insider have indicated that these negotiations are not yet at an advanced point.

The club's management appear keen to assess Thiago's fitness and overall availability before formally extending an offer to him. The Spaniard's time at Anfield has been somewhat plagued by fitness concerns since his arrival in 2021.

Despite being a highly touted signing as he arrived from Bayern Munich in 2020, Thiago has only made 97 appearances for Liverpool. The club's leadership undoubtedly find this statistic concerning.

Last season, Thiago participated in 28 games across all competitions but was in the starting lineup for just 21 of those games. This level of inconsistency in availability is believed to be a factor in the ongoing deliberations about his future with the club.

Thiago has also had rumored connections with clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. During the past summer window, the Spaniard was heavily linked to moves to teams in these nations, although no transfer was finalized. Given this, as well as his relatively sporadic appearances on the pitch, the club's caution in rushing into a contract extension seems understandable.