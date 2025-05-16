Liverpool in talks with Arsenal target's representatives over potential summer move: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made a late move to sign Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres. The Sporting CP star has been in talks with the Gunners, with Manchester United also keeping tabs.
As per a report in Caught Offside, Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal to sign Gyokeres this summer. They have offered him a five-year deal with £9 million in wages per season.
However, Liverpool have now made a move as they look to bring in a replacement for Darwin Nunez. They see the Swedish striker as the ideal player to lead the attack and are hurrying things up to seal the deal.
Gyokeres has scored 95 goals in his two seasons at Sporting CP since moving from Coventry City. The striker has been linked with several clubs, but only four sides have shown concrete interest.
Manchester United were leading the race after they appointed Ruben Amorim, who worked with Gyokeres at Sporting CP. However, they have switched focus to Liam Delap, who has a £30 million clause.
Barcelona are also keeping an eye on the 26-year-old as they are in the market to sign a Robert Lewandowski replacement. They are unlikely to make a big move this summer as their financial status has not improved.
Liverpool target urged to join Arsenal by Anders Limpar
Former Arsenal star Anders Limpar spoke to FotbollDirekt earlier this season and urged Gyokeres to snub Manchester United. He claimed that the striker would do well under Mikel Arteta and said via Liverpool.com:
"If we at Arsenal [were to] buy Gyokeres, then he will definitely call me. But then to see Gyokeres at Arsenal, that would be crazy. His work rate, he runs like a madman. When it doesn't work out for Viktor, he works his way into the game with uncomfortable runs. When other top forwards aren't doing well, they don't work so hard for the team, they save their energy, Viktor never saves his energy. When things are a bit slow, he works his way into a game with runs, that's why it has gone so well."
"We have to remember that the Portuguese league is inferior to the Premier League, but when Manchester City came to visit Lisbon, he scored a hat-trick, so he's fully capable of scoring in England. He has played for Coventry and scored goals, he knows the English mentality. I think his next step is to play in the Premier League and he can really choose which team he wants to play in."
Chelsea were also said to be in the mix, while Bayern Munich and PSG were also linked.