Liverpool in talks with Bayern Munich star's agents, 21-year-old prefers Manchester United move: Reports 

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch's representatives have reportedly held talks with Liverpool but he prefers a move to Manchester United.

According to Foot Mercato, both Premier League giants have reignited interest in Gravenberch as his future at the Allianz Arena is uncertain. The Dutch midfielder has failed to establish himself as a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel.

A potential departure for the 21-year-old is reportedly now under consideration. There has been no offer made for his services but the Netherlands international prefers a move to Manchester United than Liverpool.

This may stem from Gravenberch's connection with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag. The young midfielder played under the Dutch tactician at Ajax, featuring 103 times across competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists.

Gravenberch departed the Johan Cruyff Arena last summer as did Ten Hag. However, the Dutchman opted to join Bayern for €18.5 million but he has lacked game time, starting just three of 24 league games last season.

Liverpool's interest comes after they were beaten to the signings of both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia by Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp has been eager to rebuild his midfield following the departures of James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Merseysiders have lured Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield. However, they are lacking a defensive midfield profile and a move for Gravenberch could help aid this.

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch turned down Manchester United last summer

Ryan Gravenberch turned down a reunion with Erik ten Hag.

Gravenberch may prefer a move to Manchester United over Liverpool but that wasn't the case when selecting his next club last summer. The Dutch midfielder was seemingly a target for former manager Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

However, Gravenberch revealed that he opted not to join the Red Devils as he already had a good feeling about Bayern. He told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf:

“Manchester United is a very big and beautiful club. But I already had such a good feeling at Bayern Munich and I had given my word."

The Dutchman has been ruing that decision thus far with regards to the limited amount of game time he's been handed. However, Liverpool have now come into the equation and he finds himself in the sights of two of England's powerhouses.

Gravenberch has four years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena. He didn't appear for Tuchel's side who were thrashed 3-0 by RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup.