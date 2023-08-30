Liverpool in talks with European giants for the permanent signing of Manchester United linked star - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Bayern Munich over signing Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch on a permanent basis.

The Reds have been on the lookout for new midfielders since Fabinho and Jordan Henderson left for the Saudi Pro League. They eyed moves for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but both players ended up joining Chelsea instead.

After missing out on the two aforementioned players, Liverpool made a surprise move to sign Wataru Endo (30) from VfB Stuttgart. But it seems they are not quite done in the transfer market yet.

According to the Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Gravenberch wants to move to Anfield but a fee is yet to be agreed upon between the two clubs. The 21-year-old is a central midfielder by trade and usually plays in the No. 8 role.

Some would argue that the Reds are more in need of a defensive midfielder than a No. 8. But Gravenberch's potential addition could free up Thiago Alcantara and Alexis Mac Allister to play in that role.

The Netherlands international, meanwhile, has struggled for playing time with the Allianz Arena outfit. Since his €18.5 million move from Ajax last summer, he has played a combined 946 minutes of first-team football across competitions.

The player has also drawn attention from Manchester United but it seems Liverpool are taking bigger steps towards signing him. He still has two years left on his contract at Bayern.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't celebrate goals with the same intensity anymore due to VAR

Jurgen Klopp is a manager known for his intense and passionate goal celebrations. But he has now admitted that due to VAR, he is no longer as impulsive to showcase his joy when the ball hits the back of the net.

Darwin Nunez came on in the 77th minute against Newcastle and scored two goals to win his team the game at St. James' Park on Sunday, August 27. Both goals involved well-timed runs, which needed a second glance from VAR.

After the game, the German tactician recalled the second goal in the third minute of stoppage time and told the club's official website:

"Nowadays I don’t celebrate these goals too much anymore because I was not sure if it was offside or whatever. I was pretty sure there was no offside, but anyhow then a minute or so later when I think [the] VAR check was over, the boys heard it on the touchline behind me, they were then really celebrating, then I felt massive relief."

Liverpool's winner against the Toons was their 42nd stoppage-time match-winning goal scored in the Premier League — the most out of any team in the competition's history.