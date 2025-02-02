Liverpool in talks to hijack Manchester United's move for former Ruben Amorim player - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to hijack Manchester United's move for Sporting winger Geovany Quenda in the summer. A report in Record earlier claimed that the Red Devils had already wrapped up a deal for the 17-year-old attacker for the next transfer window (via Sport Witness).

It isn't surprising that the Manchester outfit had convinced Quenda to join them, with current boss Ruben Amorim having worked with the player at Sporting. However, it is now being claimed that no real agreement was ever reached between Manchester United and the Portuguese star.

The report adds that Quenda had informal talks with the Red Devils, and there is an opportunity for other interested parties to sign him. Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs impressed by the teenager, along with current champions Manchester City.

While his destination remains uncertain, it seems like Quenda wishes to play in the English top flight next season. He will certainly cost a fair bit, with his contract at Sporting expiring in the summer of 2027. It is claimed that a sum of around €60 million would be sufficient to get this deal over the line.

For Quenda, a move to Anfield would certainly be tempting, given the Reds are likely to win the Premier League title this season. They would also offer Champions League football for the 2025-26 campaign.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are 12th in the league and unlikely to claim a place in any European competition next year.

So far this campaign, the winger has made 19 appearances in Liga Portugal, bagging a goal and three assists.

Liverpool monitoring situation of Ligue 1 star, amid competition from Manchester United for the player - Reports

Rayan Cherki

Liverpool are said to be monitoring the situation of Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki as we approach the end of the winter transfer window. However, a report from the Echo claims that the Reds could have to wait until the summer if they wish to sign the player.

Additionally, a move for the 21-year-old will not be simple, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also chasing his signature. According to this report, the Ligue 1 side value Cherki at around €22 million.

Lyon will likely look to sell the attacker in the summer, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2026. To date, he's made 166 appearances across competitions for the French outfit, bagging 22 goals and 33 assists.

