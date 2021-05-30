Liverpool in talks to sign AC Milan star as a free agent - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan this summer.

Calhanoglu will become a free agent this summer as his contract with the Rossoneri expires in July, and the Turkish international has several clubs vying for his signature.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their attack, and Calhanoglu is being seen as a viable option owing to his ability to contribute goals and assists from midfield.

As per Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are set to compete with Juventus for Calhanoglu's signature, but are yet to make him an offer.

Calhanoglu currently earns £41k-a-week in wages, and Liverpool should be able to give him a hike.

Calhanoglu would add more creativity to the Liverpool midfield

The Reds signed Naby Keita, hoping he would be the creative playmaker in the team. Liverpool have often come up against deep-lying defenses, so they need players who can pick a pass from midfield.

Keita has had an injury-ravaged spell at Liverpool, but Thiago Alcantara’s impressive form towards the end of the season bodes well for the club.

Although Thiago has added creativity to the Reds from midfield, they have missed a goal-scorer to take the pressure off the front-three.

Since Philippe Coutinho’s departure, Liverpool have not had a player who can score goals from midfield. Calhanoglu could perhaps end that wait.

The Turkish international is a versatile player who can be deployed on the left flank, or in the midfield. His ability to pick out his teammates sets him apart, and he also has a keen eye for goals.

The 2019-20 season was Calhanoglu’s best for Milan, as he managed nine goals and nine assists for the team. His versatility will be a handy asset for Klopp as the German manager prepares his side for a title challenge next season.

Still only 27, Calhanoglu has several more years of top-flight football left in him, and is at the peak of his career. He has amassed plenty of top-flight experience, having played for the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan, and would be a smart addition to Liverpool as a free agent.

