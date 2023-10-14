Liverpool target has added Barcelona clause to new contract at Premier League club - Reports

Liverpool target Bruno Guimaraes reportedly has a Barcelona clause in his new contract at Newcastle United.

The Brazil international penned a new five-year deal at St. James' Park earlier this month. According to SPORT (h/t Football-Espana), he asked Newcastle to enter a clause that makes it easy for Barcelona to sign him in the future should they show interest.

The clause entails a lower transfer fee for Barca if they come to the table for Guimaraes. He's valued at €85 million, but that will drop to around €65-70 million for the Blaugrana.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation at Newcastle since his €42.1 million move from Lyon in January 2022. He has 11 goals and eight assists in 68 games across competitions, a decent return for a defensive midfielder.

Barcelona have Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Oriol Romeu and Fermin Lopez as their options in central midfield. However, Guimaraes is a specialist No. 6 who could help Barca boost their depth in defensive midfield after the exit of Sergio Busquets and Franck Kessie this summer.

Romeu was signed in the summer, but reports sugges he wasn't Xavi Hernandez's first choice. Liverpool's need for a new defensive midfielder, meanwhile, is no secret.

Jurgen Klopp's side signed Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch after the exit of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson this summer. While Gravenberch isn't a natural No. 6, Endo has failed to cement his position in the starting XI.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside, Liverpool appreciate Guimaraes, and Klopp's coaching staff rates him 'really highly'.

Liverpool and Barcelona have solid foundation to mount title challenge this season

Liverpool and Barcelona aren't leading their respective league. However, they have ensured that they are within touching distance of the top, going into the October international break.

Barca, who won La Liga last season, have 21 points from nine games. They trail Girona by two points and are within three points of leaders Real Madrid.

Liverpool have a similar story, trailing Premier League pace-setters Tottenham Hotspur by three points after eight games. Both Spurs and Arsenal have 20 points, but the Lilywhites lead on goals scored.

Manchester City, who have won five of the last six league titles on offer, are third with 18 points. The Reds and the Cityzens have had some memorable title races in the Jurgen Klopp-Pep Guardiola era.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see both Liverpool and Barcelona look into the transfer market in January to bolster their squad and with it, their title chances.