Liverpool target Alexander Isak's stance on future following talks with Newcastle management comes to light: Reports

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has reportedly stood firm on his plans to leave the club this summer amid interest from Liverpool. The Swedish international spoke to the Magpies' owners on Monday, and intends to remain on strike.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben, along with a delegation from the PIF, met with Isak to persuade him to return to training. They were adamant about not selling him this summer after rejecting the £110 million bid from Liverpool.

However, the striker remains firm on his decision and has reiterated that he will not play for the club again. The 25-year-old is determined to join the Anfield side, who are yet to return with a fresh bid.

The report adds that Arne Slot's side are open to making a fresh approach, but want some hope that they will see their bid accepted. Newcastle United have slapped a £150 million asking price, but the Reds have no plans to match it.

Newcastle United are looking at replacements and were interested in Hugo Ekitike. Liverpool stole the march on the Eintracht Frankfurt star and signed him for €91 million, while Benjamin Sesko opted against the move and joined Manchester United.

Thierry Henry comments on Liverpool target Alexander Isak

Thierry Henry spoke about Alexander Isak on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, saying that he understood the stance of the Newcastle United star and their fans. However, he believes that the ideal scenario is for the Liverpool target to part ways, but does not see a broken relationship if the striker apologises. He said:

"I can understand the fans and the club, but I also can understand him. You always put yourself in a situation as a player where people might not understand if you don't come to training. We never know the whole story, but all I say is that you cannot put yourself in a situation when you don't come to train. In an ideal world, the best thing for him and for everybody is if he can leave, but I also do believe that when someone makes a mistake, if he apologises, then we can move on. If he scores goals and he starts to play the same way he played last year, the Newcastle fans will be OK about it."

The transfer window closes in six days, and the striker is expected to miss the Leeds United clash on Saturday. He has not featured for the Magpies since the end of the 2024/25 season.

