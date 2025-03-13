Liverpool target dreams of playing for Real Madrid, LaLiga giants keeping tabs on his progress: Reports

Liverpool transfer target Dean Huijsen reportedly dreams of playing for Real Madrid. The Spanish centre-back has been crucial in the Bournemouth backline this season, having joined them from Juventus last summer for a reported €15.20 million.

Huijsen has racked up impressive numbers for The Cherries this season in 26 games across competitions. In the Premier League, the 19-year-old has been solid with 70.4% tackles won and a passing accuracy of 84.2%.

As per Diario AS, Huijsen is keen on signing for LaLiga giants Real Madrid. Multiple reports have indicated that Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old centre-back, whose release clause is set at €60 million.

Real Madrid have had their defensive woes this season, with David Alaba and Eder Militao spending large chunks of the season on the treatment table. However, the emergence of Raul Asencio has been a key positive in the Madrid backline.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have stepped up their pursuit for Dean Huijsen, as per TEAMtalk. The Merseysiders are on the brink of a crisis next season with the contracts of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah expiring simultaneously.

Van Dijk has been a stalwart in Liverpool's backline for years and the club is reportedly looking at Huijsen if the Dutchman leaves this summer. Even if Van Dijk were to stay, sporting director Richard Hughes is working behind the scenes to secure the services of Huijsen.

Liverpool target Dean Huijsen includes attributes from three Real Madrid legends to formulate the perfect footballer

In a recent interview with ESPN's Rodrigo Faez, Dean Huijsen built the perfect footballer by borrowing key attributes from some legendary players. The Bournemouth defender was made to choose players who excelled in eight different attributes, i.e., right foot, left foot, headers, shooting, defense, reflexes, set-pieces, and leadership.

Huijsen picked three former Real Madrid players - Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas. Other legends in the list were Lionel Messi and Juninho Pernambucano. Here are the attributes and the players chosen by the centre-back.

Right foot: Cristiano Ronaldo

Left foot: Lionel Messi

Headers: Sergio Ramos

Shooting: Cristiano Ronaldo

Defense: Sergio Ramos

Reflexes: Iker Casillas

Set-pieces: Juninho

Leadership: Sergio Ramos

It remains to be seen if either Real Madrid or Liverpool pay Huijsen's €60 million release clause to his this summer.

