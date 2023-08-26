Liverpool target keen on joining Manchester City with Pep Guardiola's side lining up €70 million bid - Reports

In what comes as a blow for Liverpool, another transfer target, Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes, has informed his club that he wants to join Manchester City.

The Reds are light in the middle of the park after bidding adieu to the likes of experienced campaigners Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Fabinho.

They have brought in three new midfielders—Alexis Mac Alister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo—but they could do with more reinforcements.

Earlier this summer, Jurgen Klopp's team saw two of their midfield targets, Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeu Lavia, snub them to join Chelsea. The former did so on a British transfer record of £115 million.

Meanwhile, as per talkSPORT, the 24-year-old Nunes has told Wolves that he wants to move to Pep Guardiola's City before the transfer window closes.

The two clubs have yet to agree on a deal, though. With Wolves interested in City's Tommy Doyle, a swap deal could be a possibility, with Nunes moving the other way.

Since arriving at Molineux last summer, Nunes has been a stellar performer, bagging one goal and an assist in 41 games across competitions.

How have Liverpool and Manchester City fared this season?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Both Manchester City and Liverpool have made a decent start to the recently-started 2023–24 season.

City opened their campaign with a shootout defeat to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield but have fared better in the Premier League. On a quest for an unprecedented four-peat, they opened their league campaign with a 3-0 win at Burnley.

City then won their first UEFA Super Cup by beating reigning UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla on penalties. They returned to league action with a 1-0 home win over Newcastle United last weekend.

Meanwhile, Liverpool opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 win at Stamford Bridge before beating Bournemouth 3-1 at home despite having a man sent off.

This weekend, City play at Sheffield United on Sunday (August 27), while the Reds will be in action at Newcastle United on the same day.