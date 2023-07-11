Liverpool target one step away from joining Premier League club in €35 million deal: Reports

Crystal Palace are hopeful of signing Torino defender and Liverpool target Perr Schuurs after tabling a €35 million offer, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando.

Liverpool have made two major additions to their squad this summer, signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined €111.5 million (£95 million). They are said to be keen to further bolster their options in midfield, with Southampton's Romeo Lavia under consideration.

The Reds also want to bring in a center-back, with Joel Matip entering the final year of his contract and Joe Gomez struggling for consistency. While they have been linked with several defenders, including Levi Colwill and Goncalo Inacio, manager Jurgen Klopp is claimed to have set his sights on Schuurs.

However, the Merseyside-based club could be set to miss out on the Netherlands U21 international as Crystal Palace have stepped up efforts to sign him. According to the aforementioned source, the Eagles have approached Torino with a €35 million offer for the defender.

Crystal Palace, who have also prepared a four-year contract for Schuurs, are hopeful that they can get a deal across the line. Talks could now progress quickly as the Dutchman is one step away from moving to Selhurst Park, as per the report.

Schuurs, 23, swapped Eredivisie giants Ajax for Torino in a €9.5 million deal last year. He went on to impress for the Italian club, making 33 appearances across competitions and helping them keep 11 clean sheets. The defender's performances in Turin have seen him attract interest from clubs, including Liverpool and Palace.

Torino are under no pressure to sell Schuurs as he is contracted to them till 2026, having only signed him last summer. However, they could struggle to retain his services in the face of a tempting €35 million bid from the Eagles.

Liverpool have surprise admiration for Malcom

Zenit Saint Petersburg star Malcom has emerged as a shock target for Liverpool this summer. According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Reds have admiration for the left-footed winger. It, though, remains to be seen if they will step up their interest in him.

Malcom, 26, had an impressive 2022-23 season with Zenit, bagging 23 goals and nine assists in 27 Premier Liga appearances. His performances for the Russian club have seen him attract interest from several clubs. The Brazil international is said to be the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia.

It's worth noting that Malcom was offered to Paris Saint-Germain in January. He emerged as an option for the French giants after Pablo Sarabia joined Wolverhampton Wanderers, but nothing eventually came of it. The forward, though, still dreams about a potential move to the Ligue 1 giants.

Poll : 0 votes