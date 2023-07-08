Liverpool target's agent has flown in to England to hold transfer talks - Reports

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa's agent has traveled to England to hold talks with Liverpool over a potential move this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport (via METRO).

Chiesa has been tipped to leave Juventus this summer due to the club's legal battles. The Old Lady had a decent season and finished with 72 points - which would have been enough to finish fourth and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Due to their alleged financial irregularities and false accounting (via Sky Sports), 10 points were deducted in May. This meant they finished seventh in Serie A, missing out on Champions League football.

Juventus reportedly value Federico Chiesa at around £50 million and may be forced to sell him this summer, along with Dusan Vlahovic (linked with Chelsea) to free up funds.

The Italy international had a mixed 2022-23 season, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. He returned to competitive action in November 2022 after being out of action for 10 months due to an ACL injury.

His agent has reportedly traveled to England to hold talks with both Liverpool and Newcastle. Despite Chiesa's talent and potential on the left wing, Liverpool have adequate depth there via Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. Therefore, a move for the 25-year-old is unlikely with the Reds targeting a centre-back and defensive midfielder this summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai explains why he joined Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai recently explained why he joined Liverpool this summer, citing Jurgen Klopp and the club's size as the main reasons.

The Hungary captain joined Liverpool on July 2 from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal after the Reds triggered his release clause for £60 million.

The 22-year-old can be deployed as both a midfielder and right-winger and will provide great strength to the Reds' squad. He also had a stellar campaign last season for Leipzig, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists in 46 appearances.

During his first interview with the Reds' club media, Szoboszlai explained why he jumped at the chance to arrive at Anfield. He said (via Liverpool FC's official website):

"[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good."

He also explained how he also wanted to work with Jurgen Klopp:

"As I said I think in 2020, [he is] one of the best coaches in the world. How he acts next to the pitch – like he would [be] playing with the guys – [I] liked it really a lot. Also how he did in the last years, what he achieved with this club, [I] was also really impressed. I’m looking forward to working with him."

Poll : 0 votes