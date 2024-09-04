Liverpool target set to enter contract talks to protect market value: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in handing Liverpool target Anthony Gordon a new and improved contract in the near future.

Gordon, 23, popped up as a hot topic of speculation earlier this summer after the Reds were reported to be keen to sign him for £75 million. However, the England international ended up staying at his club and has scored once in four total games so far this campaign.

Now, according to inews.co.uk, Newcastle are planning to secure Gordon's future at the club, protecting his market value in the process. They are hoping to appease the winger, whose current deal is set to expire in 2026, by offering a salary hike in the potential extension.

Last season, the Everton academy graduate relished a breakout campaign. He helped the Magpies finish seventh in the Premier League table as he contributed 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 overall outings.

Meanwhile, Liverpool bolstered their squad with the addition of Federico Chiesa last month. They reportedly finalised a transfer worth up to £12.5 million with Juventus for the 26-year-old winger's signature.

Pundit hails Liverpool star's recent display

Earlier this Sunday (September 1), Ryan Gravenberch impressed with his standout performance in Liverpool's 3- 0 Premier League win at Manchester United. The 22-year-old completed 37 of 44 passes, and won two of two tackles and seven of 10 duels at Old Trafford.

Speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show, Arsenal legend Ian Wright lavished praise on the Dutch midfielder for his recent display at the heart of the Reds' midfield. He said (h/t Metro):

"His defensive work in that particular game was something they would have looked at and thought 'wow' because he is not a natural number six. He's more of a number eight who wants to get forward into the box and scores goals. But they must have been pleasantly surprised or they've seen in training how good he is doing that defensive role if he gets himself in that position."

Opining on Liverpool's need for a defensive midfielder, Wright added:

"We know Liverpool, they go for their man and if they don't get their man like [Martin] Zubimendi, they don't then just go for the next one. They are happy to wait and see and they've obviously tried Ryan in there and, at the moment three games in, it looks very solid."

Since leaving Bayern Munich for £34 million in 2023, Gravenberch has registered four goals and two assists 41 overall matches for the Reds.

