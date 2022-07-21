Liverpool told that £38.4 million + £4.3 million in variables transfer fee would be accepted for 23-year-old midfielder - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly been informed about what they will be required to pay to secure the services of Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old will reportedly cost the Reds £38.4 million with another £4.3 million in add-ons, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via PaisleyGates).

The Sporting midfielder has been linked with a move to Wolves, who possess a strong Portuguese contingent. However, reports suggest that Sporting boss Reuben Amorim wants Nunes to wait and secure a move to a bigger club instead.

The 23-year-old would command a fee of €45m plus €5m in bonuses. [ Liverpool signing Sporting midfielder, Matheus Nunes, is a “strong possibility”.The 23-year-old would command a fee of €45m plus €5m in bonuses. [ @cmjornal Liverpool signing Sporting midfielder, Matheus Nunes, is a “strong possibility”.The 23-year-old would command a fee of €45m plus €5m in bonuses. [@cmjornal] https://t.co/bbaEgoMGE2

While Amorim would prefer to retain his star for another year, Sporting president Federico Varandas would happily sell Nunes to improve the club's finances.

The midfielder is exceptionally talented and would prove to be a difficult player to replace for the Portuguese club. However, with his talent, it is more than likely that he will get a big move soon, whether the club can arrange a suitable replacement on time or not.

The Selecao midfielder is one of the hottest young prospects in the middle of the park and has already represented his country on eight occasions. With four goals and five assists from the middle of the park for Lisbon, Nunes provides strong attacking output and could be an excellent option for the Reds.

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Matheus Nunes ticks a number of boxes for Liverpool. He's 6ft, turns 24 in August and has experience playing in a double pivot. Though he pimarily plays on the left for Sporting, he has also been used on the right. Matheus Nunes ticks a number of boxes for Liverpool. He's 6ft, turns 24 in August and has experience playing in a double pivot. Though he pimarily plays on the left for Sporting, he has also been used on the right. https://t.co/sHIuno5b2C

With the transfer window still a long way from closing, a move for the midfielder might not be unlikely. Liverpool will consider their options, and if the report is to be believed, they will strengthen their team with yet another talented young prospect.

Liverpool sent scouts to Germany to watch 20-year-old defender: Report

Matheus Nunes might not be the only player Jurgen Klopp is keeping his eyes on, as reports have come to light about the Reds sending scouts to Germany. According to BILD (via Sport Witness), Hamburg defender Mario Vuskovic was watched by Liverpool scouts when the star played against Braunschweig.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool sent scouts to watch Hamburg in action in the 2. Bundesliga over the weekend, with it believed that Croatian defender Mario Vuskovic was the man on their radar. [@Bild] Liverpool sent scouts to watch Hamburg in action in the 2. Bundesliga over the weekend, with it believed that Croatian defender Mario Vuskovic was the man on their radar. [@Bild] https://t.co/OSE8zAFaLe

They weren't the only scouts in attendance, though, as the report also states that other parties have their eyes on the star, including Burnley and Wolfsburg. Vuskovic has massive potential and has been termed a 'jewel' by the German publication.

It is unlikely that the Reds will gun for his signature this summer, as they already have a strong backline with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. However, they will certainly monitor the youngster's growth in the first third at Hamburg.

