Liverpool told to 'name their price' for Mohamed Salah, braced for monster summer bid: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to be told to 'name their price' for Mohamed Salah as clubs in Saudi Arabia continue to chase the signature of the Egypt international. As reported by Football Insider, the Saudi Pro League sides are set to go all out for the signature of the biggest football star from an Arabic country.

We have witnessed Saudi Arabia luring some of the biggest names in world football over the past year since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr. Superstars like Karim Benzema, Neymar, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane among others have followed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to the Middle East.

Salah has been chased by the Saudi Arabian sides since last summer and the Egyptian was also reportedly the subject of a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad. However, Liverpool managed to hold onto their star forward but it is understood their resolve with be tested once again.

Salah's current deal at Anfield expires in the summer of 2025, casting doubt over his future at the club. With Jurgen Klopp set to leave in the summer, it has been claimed that the former Chelsea winger might consider his future.

As reported by Football Insider, any club looking to sign the 31-year-old will have to splash more than £100 million. With the Merseyside club set for a major revamp with a new manager coming in and Michael Edwards possibly returning, it will be interesting to see how Salah's future pans out

Mohamed Salah has etched his name as one of the greatest in Liverpool's history as well as one of the most deadly attackers in the Premier League. The Reds signed him from AS Roma in 2017 for a reported £34.3 million fee which proved to be a bargain.

The Egyptian has scored 205 goals and provided 89 assists in 335 games across competitions for Liverpool so far. He has helped the Merseyside giants win eight trophies including one Premier League and one Champions League.

Roy Keane opens up on the title race following Liverpool's statement against Manchester City

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has claimed that it is impossible to predict the outcome of the title race this time around. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are embroiled in a three-horse race that could go down in the history books as one of the most closely contested ones.

Roy Keane has claimed that it is impossible to call the title race this time out and insisted that the Gunners have improved a lot physically and psychologically since last season.

“I can’t call it. Last year, I never had any doubt that Man City would win the title. I was strong on City a few weeks ago but I’m doubting that a little bit. Whenever you watch Liverpool, they’re performing, creating chances and scoring goals. I look at Arsenal and think physically they’re a much stronger team compared to last year. I don’t think they’ll fade on that side of it,” he said.

At the moment, both Arsenal and Liverpool have 64 points in 28 games whereas Manchester City have 63 points. Mikel Arteta's side, however, are at the top thanks to their superior goal difference.