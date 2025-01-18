Liverpool told to pay £19 million to sign former Chelsea target - Reports 

Liverpool will reportedly have to spend £19 million for the signature of Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki, who has also been linked with Chelsea. As reported by Sky Germany (via Metro), Lyon have a verbal agreement with Cherki if they receive an offer worth £19 million.

Lyon are in all sorts of trouble and must raise £147.7 million if they have to avoid being relegated to Ligue 2. To overcome their financial mess, they are prepared to sell a host of their stars, including their biggest asset Cherki.

Despite their financial struggles, Lyon have enjoyed a decent season this time out in Ligue 1. They are sixth on the table, sitting three points behind fourth-placed AS Monaco with a game in hand.

Trending

Cherki has been excellent for Les Gones this season, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 21 appearances across competitions. He has been highly regarded for a long time but Lyon's current financial situation has made top clubs even more keen on the Frenchman.

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have been heavily linked with the attacking midfielder while Liverpool are also believed to be interested. A technically gifted and either-footed playmaker, Cherki is capable of playing on either flank as well as a number 10.

Having come through Lyon's esteemed youth ranks, the youngster has already made 162 appearances for his boyhood club. He has scored 22 times while providing 33 assists for the club to date.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also been long-term admirers of the Liverpool and Chelsea target. Cherki reportedly wanted a move to the Parisian club in the summer but a move failed to materialize.

Liverpool open talks to sign Chelsea target: Reports

The Reds are reportedly in advanced talks to sign highly-rated striker Stefanos Tzimas, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea. As claimed by Sky Sports Germany, the Reds have entered talks to sign the PAOK attacker, currently on loan at 1. FC Nürnberg.

The Greece under-21 international has been pretty impressive for Nürnberg this season in the German 2. Bundesliga. The 19-year-old has eight goals and two assists to his name in 15 appearances.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been reportedly impressed with the youngster's exploits this season. Nürnberg have the option to sign Tzimas for £15 million and would reportedly instantly sell him for £20 million.

