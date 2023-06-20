Liverpool told to pay €30m for 21-year-old defender who openly admitted Anfield dream after visiting stadium: Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly been told they can sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven for €30 million. Wolfsburg are open to selling the defender, and the Dutchman is keen on moving to Anfield.

As per a report from the German outlet WAZ, Wolfsburg are ready to cash in on the Dutchman this summer but will not sell him for cheap. They want €30 million for the U21 defender, who is seen as a backup to Virgil van Dijk by Jurgen Klopp.

Van de Ven has spoken about the possibility of moving to the Premier League, and was quoted by LiverpoolECHO as saying:

"If you ask someone: what is the best league in the world? Then you will most likely get England as an answer. Many of the best players play in the Premier League. I can well imagine playing in the Premier League at some point."

He recalled watching a match at Anfield and said:

"I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad. That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Liverpool vs Arsenal. That was madness. Then when 'You'll Never Walk Alone' comes [on] - that's a goosebump moment, that was very cool. It's a dream to play there."

Van de Ven is one of the fastest defenders in the game and once clocked 35.87kmph during the 2022/23 season.

Michy Van de Ven's agent confirms possibility of leaving for Liverpool

Jose Fortes Rodriguez, Micky van de Ven's agent, has confirmed that a host of clubs are interested in signing the Dutchman this summer. He added that the defender is ready could leave the Bundesliga side for the right club.

He was talking to WAZ in Germany when he said (via Liverpool echo):

"Micky has played a fantastic season. There are many clubs that are interested. It would be stupid to say now that he will definitely stay in Wolfsburg. Anything can happen this summer. A player like Micky, who has developed so well – the calls from the clubs come automatically. I am asked: What is the situation? Do we have a chance?"

Rodriguez added:

"As I said, anything can happen this summer. It could be that he leaves. But if the right club doesn't come along, why shouldn't Micky stay in Wolfsburg?"

The Reds are looking to sign a replacement for Joel Matip, who has lost pace and has not been at his best in the last two seasons.

