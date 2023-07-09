Liverpool told to pay £34m to sign 23-year-old defender Jurgen Klopp wants at all costs: Reports

Liverpool will reportedly have to cough up £34 million to sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs.

La Stampa (via Tuttomercatoweb) reports that Il Toro are demanding upwards of €40 million (£34 million) for the Dutch defender. They want to use those funds to immediately sign a suitable replacement.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Schuurs following an impressive campaign at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. The 23-year-old featured 33 times across competitions, chipping in with three-goal contributions and helping his side keep 11 clean sheets.

Schuurs only joined Torino from Eredivisie giants Ajax last summer but is garnering interest from the Reds. Jurgen Klopp is said to be a massive admirer of the Dutchman and reportedly wants him signed at all costs. He has three years left on his contract with the Serie A side.

Klopp is bolstering his squad this summer following the Merseysiders' failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The German coach wants to strengthen his defense and add competition for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Arsenal legend Marc Overmars lauded Schuurs five years ago when Ajax signed the Dutch defender from Fortuna Sittard in 2018. He alluded to the fact that he captained the Dutch outfit at a young age (via Ajax Daily):

"He knows what is required of him to be able to reach the top. The fact that he is already captain at Fortuna Sittard at this young age also says something about his personality. We are pleased that we have been able to sign this great Dutch talent.”

Klopp has worked well with upcoming defensive talents such as Konate and Joe Gomez. Schuurs may flourish under the Liverpool boss' tutelage if the Reds can get a deal sorted.

Fabinho pleased with Liverpool's capture of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister

Fabinho is glad to see the Reds bolster their midfield.

Fabinho has talked up Liverpool's transfer business so far this summer after seeing the Reds sign Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. The midfield duo arrive at a vital period in which Klopp's midfield is being transformed.

The Brazilian midfielder alluded to this when explaining how Klopp's system requires many numbers in midfield (via 90min):

"In the way we play, the intensity we play, we always need not just three or four but maybe six players in this position [in the squad]."

Fabinho continued by praising the duo's signings and mentioned that Liverpool already have experience playing against them:

"So yes, it's good to have these two players with us now. We played against them already, so we know how good they are. It's good to have them in the team."

Szoboszlai, 22, has joined from RB Leipzig for £60 million and arrives after a fine showing in the Bundesliga. He scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists in 91 games across competitions with Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister, 24, headed to Anfield from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million. He arrives off the back of a stellar campaign, scoring 12 goals and contributing three assists in 40 matches across competitions.

