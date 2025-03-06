Liverpool told to pay €60 million to sign Manchester City target in the summer - Reports

Liverpool have set their sights on Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who is expected to cost €60 million this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Brazilian is apparently on the radar of Manchester City as well, with the reigning English champions leading the race for his signature.

However, the report adds that the Reds, as well as Manchester United, have also gathered information about Ederson in recent weeks. The Merseyside club are looking for midfield reinforcements this year and the 25-year-old could help them hit a higher gear.

Ederson has been a revelation for Atalanta this season, registering four goals and two assists from 39 games across competitions. His contract runs until 2027 and he is likely to be available for €60m.

That will suit Liverpool, but Ederson may have his reservations about a move to Anfield. The Reds are blessed with an assembly of midfield stars, including Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Curtis Jones.

The Brazilian won't be guaranteed regular game time if he opts to join the Merseyside club. Given Ederson's recent rise, he might not be too keen to warm the bench at this point in his career.

As such, despite Manchester United's struggles, the player could favour a move to Old Trafford over Liverpool. The Red Devils are likely to bid adieu to Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this summer.

Ederson could be a superb fit alongside Manuel Ugarte in Ruben Amorim's midfield. Meanwhile, Manchester City won't be pushovers either, with Pep Guardiola likely to invest heavily in the squad following a disappointing season.

Are Liverpool eyeing a Bundesliga striker?

Ederson is wanted in Anfield

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Benjamin Sesko, according to TBR Football. The Slovenian striker is a rising star in European football and also has admirers at Barcelona, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Sesko has been in a rich vein of form this season for RB Leipzig, registering 17 goals and five assists from 34 games across competitions. His contract runs until 2029 but the 21-year-old is expected to take the next step in his career this year.

The Reds are apparently pleased with his efforts and have already reached out to the Bundesliga side to enquire about his availability. The Merseyside club are looking for an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who has blown hot and cold this season. Sesko has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job, and Liverpool can reportedly secure his services for £58m at the end of this season.

