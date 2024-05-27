Liverpool told to pay £60m to sign potential Mohamed Salah successor from Premier League club: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly been told to pay at least £60 million for the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto. The Portugal international is understood to be eyed by the Reds as the potential successor to Mohamed Salah.

Neto has been a player in demand in recent months and has been named a target for a host of clubs across Europe. As claimed by The Telegraph via Liverpool World, Wolves want at least £60 million to part ways with the Portugal international.

Apart from the Reds, Manchester City and Newcastle United are also among the the 24-year-old's admirers. Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with the Portugal international in the past.

Neto was pretty impressive in the recently concluded season when he was available but his availability was an issue. He missed a total of 20 games across competitions due to hamstring injuries and featured just 24 times, managing three goals and 11 assists.

Neto joined Wolves back in 2019 from Braga and made his name at the Molineux over the years. He has made a total of 124 appearances for the Midlands club to date, scoring 14 times and providing 24 assists.

Capped five times by Portugal so far, Neto is a left-footed winger capable of playing on either flank. He boasts exceptional pace, technique, and vision and is regarded highly.

Liverpool could face the daunting task of replacing Mohamed Salah this summer if the Egyptian departs the club. The 31-year-old has been widely linked with a move to Saudi Arabia with his contract expiring next summer.

Salah has been one of the most productive and consistent wingers on the planet during his time at Anfield. Filling in his shoes would be a huge ask for Neto.

Liverpool star opens up on Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp: Reports

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has reacted to Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat this summer. The Dutchman admitted that he is optimistic about the future of the club under his compatriot.

Slot has been named as Klopp's successor at Anfield after the German ended his nine-year stint with the Merseyside club. While many are skeptical about the appointment, van Dijk has offered words of encouragement.

"I hope so. Obviously I have full trust in the club and all the decisions going forward. It's exciting as well. Change is always a bit in the unknown, but I have got full confidence and am looking forward to the new season already," the Liverpool defender said.

"100%, but success is not guaranteed. That's pretty obvious. We are going to work our socks off in order to make it happen and we have a good coach coming in, a good backroom staff. We are a very good team. Let's see what happens," he added.

Arne Slot has formerly managed clubs like Cambuur, AZ, and Feyenoord and has won two major trophies. He led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in 2022-23 and KNVB Cup success in 2023-24.