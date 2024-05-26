"Change is always a bit in the unknown" - Van Dijk provides response when asked if Arne Slot can replicate Liverpool's recent successes

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is optimistic about the Reds continuing their successful run under new manager Arne Slot. However, the Dutch defender has admitted that it cannot be assured as a lot will change at Anfield this summer.

Slot is set to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this summer as the German departs after nine years with the club. Klopp's brand of heavy-metal football in that time-span brought a host of accolades, including their first league title in three decades and the Champions League as well.

After leaving a massive imprint on the club, Klopp's departure has created doubts over whether the Reds can carry on his legacy.

Van Dijk attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco this weekend in support of fellow countryman and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen. He was asked in an interview whether Liverpool could continue their recent successes under Slot.

Trending

The Dutch defender said (as quoted by Tribal Football):

"I hope so. Obviously I have full trust in the club and all the decisions going forward. It's exciting as well. Change is always a bit in the unknown, but I have got full confidence and am looking forward to the new season already."

When asked whether he could provide some reassurance to the fans as well, the former Southampton defender added:

"100%, but success is not guaranteed. That's pretty obvious. We are going to work our socks off in order to make it happen and we have a good coach coming in, a good backroom staff. We are a very good team. Let's see what happens."

Van Dijk has registered 270 appearances so far during his time at Anfield, contributing 23 goals and 12 assists.

"That's all you can ask for" - Trent Alexander-Arnold offers response when asked about Liverpool's transition under Arne Slot

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold shares Van Dijk's optimism regarding Arne Slot's appointment at Anfield. The England international believes the club will have a smooth transition under the Dutch boss.

Alexander-Arnold attended the Monaco GP as well this weekend along with teammate Van Dijk, but they turned out to be rivals on the track. The Englishman is an investor in Alpine, while Van Dijk supports RB Racing's Verstappen, who's the current world champion.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Alexander-Arnold was asked whether he expects a smooth transition under Slot next season. He said (via The Mirror):

“I hope so. I have trust in the club and who we've appointed. As a player, that's all you can ask for: to have trust in what the higher-ups have brought in. I'm sure it will be a smooth transition.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback