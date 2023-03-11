Liverpool and Tottenham keen on signing £97 million rated Chelsea target - Reports

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol in the summer.

The RB Leipzig defender has impressed for club and country. He has garnered plenty of interest due to his performances with the German club, but his stock rose following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gvardiol, 21, put in some excellent displays to help Croatia finish third in the tournament in Qatar.

Chelsea were interested in signing the centre-back last summer as well but couldn't complete the deal. As per Team Talk, the Blues will likely make an attempt to sign Gvardiol in the summer despite signing Benoit Badiashile in January.

However, they will have to compete with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester City for his signature.

City could see Aymeric Laporte depart in the summer, which could open up space for Gvardiol.

Liverpool and Tottenham, meanwhile, are desperate for defensive reinforcements following a disappointing season.

Gvardiol is left-footed and good on the ball, which makes him an attractive option for many clubs. However, he will certainly cost a fortune with his contract expiring in the summer of 2027.

The Croat's contract has a release clause of £97 million but it only comes into effect in 2024.

Gvardiol has made 75 appearances for RB Leipzig since joining the club from Dinamo Zagreb in 2021 and has also contributed four goals and four assists.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter on Liverpool target's contract situation

Graham Potter recently shared an update on midfielder Mason Mount's contract negotiations with Chelsea. The midfielder's contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024 and Liverpool has been linked with a potential move for the Englishman.

Speaking about Mount's situation, manager Potter recently said (via The Express):

"Ultimately it is between the club and Mason. But I have spoken to him numerous times about his situation, football and life generally. My feelings for Mason are clear. He is a fantastic person firstly but sometimes these things happen. They are just complicated and it is best that I speak little about it, let them get on with it in deciding what is right for both parties.”

Mount, 24, has been a mainstay for Chelsea since making his debut in 2019. He has contributed 33 goals and 37 assists in 192 games for the Blues.

However, he hasn't had the best of campaigns this time around, registering three goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions.

Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Mount's situation at Stamford Bridge.

