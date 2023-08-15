Liverpool on 'trail' of midfielder Brighton have identified to replace Chelsea new boy Moises Caicedo: Reports

Liverpool are monitoring LOSC Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba, who Brighton & Hove Albion are eyeing as a replacement for Chelsea new boy Moises Caicedo, according to The Daily Mail.

The Reds are desperately in need of a defensive midfielder after selling Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Pro League clubs for a combined €60 million (£52 million). The club's need for a No. 6 was evident in their 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13).

It is worth noting that Liverpool agreed a club-record €129 million deal with Brighton for Caicedo last week. However, the Ecuador international's preference to join Chelsea allowed the Blues to hijack the deal and acquire him for a British-record sum of €134 million.

The Merseyside-based club, therefore, continue their search for a defensive midfielder with just over two remaining in the transfer window. They have been linked with several players, including Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure and Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio 'Manu' Kone.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool are among the clubs on the 'trail' of Lille midfielder Baleba. Apart from Jurgen Klopp's side, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Juventus and AS Monaco are also keeping tabs on the Cameroonian.

Brighton, meanwhile, have already ramped up efforts to acquire Baleba's services from Lille. According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, the Seagulls view the 19-year-old as the ideal replacement for Caicedo, who has penned an eight-year deal at Chelsea.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have already made an offer of €17 million plus €3 million add-ons, as per the journalist. However, Lille want at least €30 million to consider selling the teenager, having only signed him from Cameroon's Brasseries in January 2022.

Baleba made his senior debut for Lille in their 4-1 Ligue 1 win against Auxerre at home last August. The midfielder has gone on to make 22 appearances across competitions for the French club, providing two assists.

Chelsea set to beat Liverpool to Romeo Lavia signature

Liverpool were focused on signing Romeo Lavia before turning their attention towards Moises Caicedo. They have three offers rejected by Southampton for the Belgium international. It was widely reported that the midfielder is keen on a move to Anfield.

However, Chelsea stepped up efforts to sign Lavia after the Reds made their move for Caicedo. The London-based club reportedly agreed to sign the Belgian from Southampton for €60 million plus add-ons. It quickly emerged that the Blues want to sign both Caicedo and Lavia.

After it became evident that Caicedo only wants to join Chelsea, the Anfield outfit made another attempt to sign Lavia. As per journalist Jacob Steinberg, they agreed a €70 million deal with the Saints for the teenager. However, the midfielder now prefers a move to Stamford Bridge.