Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Argentina midfield ace on Reds' radar, club could make a move for Ligue 1 forward, and more - 2 August 2021

Liverpool has been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of August 2, 2021.

Liverpool turn their attention to Guido Rodriguez

Liverpool has reportedly put Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez on their transfer radar. The Argentine midfielder will be available for a fee of £25 million as the La Liga side are open to selling him.

Real Betis want to sign new players and want to sell Rodriguez to raise enough money for fresh faces this summer, as per La Razon.

Liverpool has been linked with a midfielder following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum this summer, and Rodriguez could be a good option.

The Argentina ace made 35 appearances for Real Betis last season and has developed into one of the most consistent players in the Spanish top flight since joining them in 2019.

Liverpool and West Ham United linked with Nikola Milenkovic

Nikola Milenkovic has entered the final year of his contract with Fiorentina and is not too keen on signing an extension, as per reports in Italy.

Liverpool has been linked with a move, but considering they already have several options at the back, it’s unlikely they will sign him this summer.

The Reds had the chance to re-sign Ozan Kabak on a permanent basis but didn’t take up the option because of their depth at the back.

Liverpool has five senior centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, and Ibrahima Konate. Ben Davies is also available but is yet to make his debut after signing for the club earlier this year.

Liverpool could move in for Jonathan David

Lille is looking to offload several players from their Ligue 1-winning squad next season, with forward Jonathan David being one of them.

The French side is in a difficult financial situation and is looking to sell some of its stars to balance the books.

David scored 13 times in Ligue 1 for Lille last season and would be a good backup option for Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool, however, will have to sell one of their overseas players first as the Reds already have the maximum number in their squad.

