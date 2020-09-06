Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona to rival Reds in midfielder chase, Reds target speaks out, and more - 3rd September 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest with a Reds' target also interesting his former club, Jurgen Klopp eyeing a clearout in his squad, and more.

Barcelona to rival Liverpool for Thiago Alcantara signing

Liverpool's dithering over making an official bid for Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara could cost them his signature eventually. It is now being reported that Barcelona are also interested in taking Thiago back the Camp Nou, seven years after he left to join Pep Guardiola at the Allianz Arena.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that there are sections within the Barcelona board that consider Thiago as a viable option right. Romano also says that new Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman is a big fan of Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum, and would love to sign him for Barcelona.

someone in the Barça board is also considering Thiago as an option. But Koeman loves Wijnaldum as a player so let’s see what Barcelona will decide. Still nothing agreed with Liverpool for Wijnaldum. No official bid yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

Romano said that there has no been no official contact between Barcelona and Liverpool over a bid for Wijnaldum, but that situation was expected to become more clear in the coming days.

Both Thiago and Wijnaldum are currently away with their respective national teams in the UEFA Nations League, and given the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been difficult for negotiations to advance with the players in a bio-bubble.

Thiago Alcantara speaks out on his future

The Spanish midfielder Thiago spoke on his future, and hinted that he hadn't really made up his mind on whether he would leave Bayern Munich this summer.

The Champions League winner has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, with Manchester United and Barcelona also said to be interested. Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick said that he was resigned to losing Thiago, as he wanted a new challenge in his career.

But, in quotes published by the The Mirror, Thiago said, "I have not said at any time that I am leaving."

Speaking before Spain's UEFA Nations League clash against Ukraine, Thiago said, "Every year you put me at a different club. For me, my future is tomorrow’s game and there is nothing more to say.

"I neither care nor am I interested. What interests me is tomorrow.”

10 players free to leave Liverpool this summer

Liverpool are said to be hopeful of moving on at least 10 players, who are all either on the fringe of the first-team, or young players that haven't made the step up to the first-team squad.

It is being reported that Jurgen Klopp and his staff see no more benefits to be gained from loan moves for those players, and will actively seek buyers for them this summer.

According to Goal, goalkeeper Loris Karius heads the list of players that Liverpool want to sell, while the likes of Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic and Nat Phillips will also leave if the Reds find suitable offers from other clubs.

Youngsters Sheyi Oja, Ben Woodburn, Kamil Grabara, Yasser Larouci and Taiwo Awoniyi are all among those that Liverpool are said to be fine with offloading in the summer, as they attempt to trim the squad, and in the process, raise additional funds, to potentially fund a couple of important incomings.