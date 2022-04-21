Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund reveal their price for Reds' target, Klopp hopeful attacker will be fit for derby, and more - April 20, 2022

Liverpool eased past Manchester United on Tuesday at Anfield in the Premier League as they beat them 4-0. With the win, they kept the heat on title rivals Manchester City at the top of the table with City just a point ahead in pole position.

The Reds have been in scintillating form of late and will look to keep it going when they entertain Everton in the Merseyside derby this Sunday.

Today's roundup features some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp, some transfer talk on Jude Bellingham, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 20, 2022.

Lautaro Martinez is on Arsenal’s radar but his ambitions are different

Tuttomercatoweb claim that Arsenal held talks with Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez’s representatives. However, the Argentine is interested on moving to a club where the chances of success would be higher.

Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential destination because of how successful they have been of late.

Martinez has been a key player for Inter Milan this season, having mustered 15 goals in 29 league appearances for the Nerazzurri.

The 24-year-old extended his contract in 2021, and Inter decided not to include a release clause. So it’s likely that they will demand a high fee for the forward.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder likely to be sold for a fee in excess of £85 million

Jude Bellingham has put in some mature displays for Borussia Dortmund in his short career. Hence, the German side are looking to make him the centerpiece of their team as per Bild.

Liverpool are one of the teams interested in the talented midfielder, but Bild claim they will have to pay in excess of £85 million to sign the teenager.

Real Madrid are also interested in the midfielder, so it remains to be seen what happens in the summer.

Bellingham has already made his England debut and is in line to make the plane to the World Cup later this year.

Klopp hopeful Liverpool forward will be fit for Merseyside derby

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful of having Roberto Firmino for the clash against Everton this weekend.

The Brazilian missed the clash against Manchester United on Tuesday with a foot injury.

When asked if the attacker will be back in time for the Everton clash, Klopp told the club's official website:

“We hope so. Actually, we were a bit worried but the scan was fine. But it's still very painful and that's why there was no chance [against Man United]."

