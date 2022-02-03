Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Club to compete with Manchester City for Arsenal ace, Klopp handed injury boost, and more - February 3, 2022

With the January transfer window closed, Premier League giants Liverpool will look to build on their displays in the first half of the season to challenge for silverware.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseysiders put in a dogged display against Crystal Palace on January 23, emerging 3-1 winners on the road in their previous game.

After a short break, Liverpool will next face Cardiff City in the FA Cup on February 7. On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on February 3, 2022.

Liverpool to compete with Manchester City for Bukayo Saka

As per ESPN, Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring Bukayo Saka's progress at Arsenal and could swoop in come summer.

Arsenal are hoping to extend Saka's contract beyond 2023, but might struggle to do so if they fail to secure Champions League football.

Saka could turn out to be a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose own future at Anfield is shrouded in mystery.

The Reds are yet to reach an agreement with Salah over a new contract, so it remains to be seen what will happen this summer.

Former Liverpool midfielder compares Diaz to Garcia

Former Liverpool midfielder Momo Sissoko has compared new signing Luis Diaz to former Reds star Luis Garcia.

Sissoko also said the Colombian is likely to win over the Liverpool fans pretty quickly.

"Luis is going to enter the hearts of the fans very quickly. He is a player who has quality and has a goal. If he shows his quality from the start, the Liverpool fans are going to love him.

"He [Luis Diaz] has the same quality as Luis Garcia, both with a lot of quality on the wing. Luis Diaz has a lot of talent and a lot of quality. In Liverpool, with a coach like Klopp, he will adapt very quickly and show all his talent," Sissoko said.

Thiago back in training

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has returned to training after missing nearly two months of football. The Spaniard sprained his hip capsule in mid-December, and hasn't played since.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz | Thiago has returned to full training with Liverpool. | Thiago has returned to full training with Liverpool. ❗️| Thiago has returned to full training with Liverpool. https://t.co/uEl7Mao609

His return will be a massive boost for Liverpool, who are active in four competitions.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Reds will hope to lift some silverware this season, and are one win away from doing so. They will face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup later this month.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar