Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Club to let custodian leave as a free agent, PSV technical director unsure how long they can keep Reds' target, and more - February 2, 2022

With the January transfer window closed, Premier League giants Liverpool will look to build on their displays in the first half of the season to challenge for silverware.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseysiders put in a dogged display against Crystal Palace on Sunday, emerging 3-1 winners on the road in their previous game.

After a short break, Liverpool will next face Cardiff City in the FA Cup on 6 February. On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on February 2, 2022.

Loris Karius to leave as a free agent

Liverpool will allow goalkeeper Loris Karius to leave as a free agent after his contract expires later this year.

The German has not made a senior appearance for Liverpool since the Champions League final in 2018. Karius’ errors in the final proved costly for Liverpool in Kiev that year as the Reds were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid.

Liverpool replaced Karius with Alisson Becker, and the Brazilian has gone on to become one of the best shot-stoppers in the world in that time.

It remains to be seen where Karius will move in the summer transfer window. The German has so far had loan spells at Besiktas and Union Berlin after falling down the pecking order at Liverpool.

PSV director unsure how long the club can keep hold of Liverpool target

PSV Eindhoven technical director John de Jong has revealed he is not sure how long the Dutch side can keep attacker Cody Gakpo away from Liverpool.

"The interest started early in the season, when he performed well, also with the Dutch national team. My goal is to keep him for the season at all times. I don't know how long we can keep him out of the hands of the big clubs in Europe. How he performs is the most important thing," de Jong told PSV TV, as reported by Sport Witness.

Gakpo has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester City as the two Premier League heavyweights have held "exploratory talks" with the player.

The 22-year-old has been in good form this season, scoring ten goals across all competitions for PSV. His impressive progress led to an international call-up in June 2021.

Nat Phillips hoping to play more regularly at Bournemouth

Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips has joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

The centre-back is hoping to play more regularly at Bournemouth to help the team and the club.

"I want to get back to playing games again and continue to develop and improve and bring as much as I can to the team and the club."

Phillips played a key role for Liverpool in the second half of last season. However, he fell down the pecking order this season before his loan move.

