Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Club make contact to sign Barcelona defensive ace, midfielder a doubt for Leicester City clash, and more - 9 February 2022

Liverpool put in an assured display in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City on Sunday after their winter break. They beat the Championship side 3-1 and will take on Norwich City in the fifth round in March.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseysiders will next face Leicester City this Thursday in the league.

Today's Reds roundup features an update on target Ronald Araujo and news on the club’s squad for the clash against Leicester City. On that note, here's a look at some of the key Liverpool stories as of February 9, 2022.

Mane did not like the idea of celebrating in front of Salah

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has revealed he was sad for his teammate Mohamed Salah after helping Senegal beat Egypt in the AFCON final on Sunday.

“I have a very sad part of me inside for Mohamed Salah. I wish we both would win the championship. I did not like the idea of celebrating in front of one of my best friends.”

Salah and Mane went head-to-head in the final on Sunday, but Mane’s penalty sealed the shootout even before Salah could take his spot-kick.

The two will not sync up with Liverpool and hope to produce the goods together across the second half of the season.

Henderson a doubt for Leicester City clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that the Reds could be without captain Jordan Henderson for their clash against Leicester City. Klopp said during Wednesday’s press conference:

“Hendo [Henderson] has a little bit [of a] back problem from the last game and Sadio is not here, but neither issue will be long term, so that’s good.”

The midfielder started the game against Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup last Sunday, and was taken off in the 78th minute.

Liverpool approach Barcelona Ronald Araujo

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo could be put on the transfer list this summer should he fail to agree a new contract with the Blaugrana.

The Catalans are not in the heathiest of financial situations, so they are expected to sell him rather than risk losing him for free in 2023.

As per Sport (h/t Liverpool.com), Liverpool have reportedly made contact to sign the Uruguayan centre-back over the summer. The Reds are reportedly willing to offer Araujo more wages compared to Barcelona.

