Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Club monitoring Barcelona star, squad named for the Champions League, and more - 7 February 2022

Liverpool put in an assured display in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City on Sunday after their winter break. They beat the Championship side 3-1 and will take on Norwich City in the fifth round in March.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseysiders will next face Leicester City this Thursday in the league.

Today's Reds roundup features an update on target Gavi and an update on the club’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages. On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool stories as of February 7, 2022.

Mane says AFCON triumph the biggest of his career

Sadio Mane has won numerous trophies at Anfield. But the attacker has admitted that lifting the AFCON with Senegal is by far his biggest achievement.

"It's the best day of my life and the best trophy of my life. I won the Champions League and some (other) trophies but this is the special one for me. This is more important for me. I am happy for myself, my people and all of my family," Mane said after winning the AFCON.

The attacker played a key role for Senegal in the AFCON as his three goals powered them into the final where they beat Egypt on penalties.

Mane could have added to his tally had he converted the penalty in the first half against Egypt. In the end, though, his penalty miss didn’t matter as Senegal lifted their first ever AFCON title.

Liverpool readying a lucrative contract sign Barcelona wonderkid

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a lucrative contract to lure Barcelona wonderkid Gavi this summer. The Reds are prepared to offer him £3 million-a-year and £8 million as a signing on bonus.

The Spaniard has less than 18 months left on his current deal, and Barcelona are working on providing him with a new long-term contract.

However, Mundo Deportivo claim the Reds are monitoring the situation closely and could trigger his release clause of £42 million come the summer.

Gavi’s emergence has caught several clubs’ attention this season. Barcelona might struggle to retain him if they fail to secure Champions League football.

Luis Diaz replaces Nat Phillips in Liverpool’s squad for the Champions League

Winter signing Luis Diaz has been named in Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the knock-out stages.

The Colombian has replaced defender Nat Phillips, who left the club on loan to join Bournemouth in the Championship.

Diaz featured for Porto in the group stages, but will be able to play for the Reds. He is no longer cup-tied since the inception of the new rules from the 2018-19 season.

Edited by Aditya Singh