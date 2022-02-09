Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Club to replace Origi with versatile Czech Republic attacker, Salah in contention to play against Leicester City, and more - 8 February 2022

Liverpool put in an assured display in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City on Sunday after their winter break. They beat the Championship side 3-1 and will take on Norwich City in the fifth round in March.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseysiders will next face Leicester City this Thursday in the league.

Today's Reds roundup features an update on target Adam Hložek and news on the club’s squad for the clash against Leicester City. On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool stories as of February 8, 2022.

Adam Hložek could replace Divock Origi at Liverpool

Liverpool will be without Divock Origi next season as the Belgian is expected to leave the club after his contract expires in July this year. Losing Origi will be a blow as the Belgian is one of the best at putting in displays off the bench, despite not playing regular football.

One player the Reds have on their radar to replace Origi is Sparta Prague attacker Adam Hložek. The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Anfield and his versatility could hold him in good stead at the club.

He has scored five goals and assisted 11 times in the Fortuna League, the first tier of Czech Republic football.

Klopp says Salah might feature against Leicester City

Liverpool will host Leicester City in their first Premier League game since the winter break, and Mohamed Salah could feature.

The Egyptian trained at Kirby earlier on Tuesday and Klopp revealed the club will assess his recovery after a grueling AFCON. He said:

“He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go."

“The proper plan we don’t have, play him as often and as long as possible is probably the plan, but we will not rush it. But if he is fine we will not leave him out for the wrong reasons as well, so let’s see,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

Mane ruled out of Leicester City clash

Sadio Mane is not expected to feature for the Reds when they face Leicester City. The attacker helped Senegal lift their first AFCON title and will return to Anfield on Thursday.

Klopp said:

“Sadio flies out if it’s possible on Wednesday night, so will arrive here on Thursday but he is, of course, then not involved in the Leicester game.”

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧'𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 #AFCON Sadio Mane in 2019: "I am even ready to trade in my Champions League success to win the Africa Cup of Nations - that is my craziest dream."𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧'𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 Sadio Mane in 2019: "I am even ready to trade in my Champions League success to win the Africa Cup of Nations - that is my craziest dream." 🇸🇳𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧'𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 🏆🏆 #AFCON https://t.co/RVr4zC4MYg

Liverpool do have enough depth as the likes of Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi are all available.

New winter signing Luis Diaz is also in contention, but it remains to be seen if he will make the starting lineup.

