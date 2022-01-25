Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Defender linked with a loan move, club to face competition from Leeds and West Ham for midfielder, and more - 25 January 2022

With the January transfer window currently open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Reds are currently nine points behind Manchester City in the race for the league title with one game in hand. Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to cut down on the lead Pep Guardiola's side have opened up on them in the coming months.

The Merseyside club put in a dogged display against Crystal Palace on Sunday to emerge 3-1 winners on the road. They now have a winter break and will not play until the first week of February when they face Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Reds as of January 25, 2022.

Phillips is likely to leave, but Gomez attracting interest as well

The Mirror have reported that Aston Villa are eyeing a late January move for Joe Gomez as Steven Gerrard seeks to add more quality to the defense.

Liverpool are likely to sell one of their defenders in the January window. Nat Phillips seems like the player more likely to depart, but Liverpool will only sell him for a fee of £15 million.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



Steven Gerrard is said to be a “huge admirer” of the centre-back and is hopeful a deal can be done. [ Aston Villa are ready to test Liverpool’s resolve with a fresh move for Joe Gomez this week.Steven Gerrard is said to be a “huge admirer” of the centre-back and is hopeful a deal can be done. [ @footyinsider247 Aston Villa are ready to test Liverpool’s resolve with a fresh move for Joe Gomez this week.Steven Gerrard is said to be a “huge admirer” of the centre-back and is hopeful a deal can be done. [@footyinsider247] https://t.co/rxMpjQIEt7

Villa are pursuing a loan deal for Gomez, so it remains to be seen if Liverpool will be open to letting him leave.

The centre-back has struggled for playing time this season and a loan move elsewhere would increase his playing time.

However, Liverpool are still active in four competitions, so they need all the squad depth they can get after the winter break.

Leeds and West Ham join Liverpool in the race to sign teenage talent

Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. But the Reds are set to face competition for him.

As per the Daily Mail, Leeds United and West Ham United are also interested in the 19-year-old.

Carvalho has less than six months remaining on his current contract with the Cottagers and will be a free agent come the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old’s stellar displays this season for Fulham have caught the eye in the Championship. He has scored eight goals in 17 games so far for the Cottagers.

Liverpool expected to add a big-name signing over the summer

Liverpool Echo writer Ian Doyle believes the Reds are in for a busy summer after the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool have been quiet in the last few transfer windows, with the last big signing coming in the summer of 2020.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch @IanDoyleSport : "I think this will be the busiest summer since 2018 in terms of incomings - but it might be a case of quality rather than quantity. A couple of big buys and perhaps some younger talent that can be brought through." #awlive [liverpool echo] .@IanDoyleSport: "I think this will be the busiest summer since 2018 in terms of incomings - but it might be a case of quality rather than quantity. A couple of big buys and perhaps some younger talent that can be brought through." #awlive [liverpool echo]

The squad needs some freshness, and Doyle has claimed Liverpool might sign a couple of big names later this year:

Also Read Article Continues below

"I think this will be the busiest summer since 2018 in terms of incomings - but it might be a case of quality rather than quantity. A couple of big buys and perhaps some younger talent that can be brought through," Doyle said in a Q and A session with Liverpool Echo.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar