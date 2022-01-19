Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reports claims Reds may not sign a forward in January, club continue to monitor West Ham United star, and more - 18 January 2022

With the January transfer window open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season. The Reds have fallen behind Manchester City in the race for the league title. Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to close down the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up in the coming months.

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Brentford this past Sunday. They will now hope to beat Arsenal in their next game in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Merseyside club as of January 18, 2022.

Liverpool will look to sign a forward over the summer

The Redsl will not sign a forward in the January transfer window unless there is a late change of heart, as per The Athletic.

The Anfield outfit's attack has looked thin in recent weeks following the departures of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to the AFCON. While several names have been touted, The Athletic’s James Pearce has revealed Klopp will look to sign a forward in the summer and not in January.

The report adds that Jurgen Klopp will give Takumi Minamino and soon-to-be-fit Divock Origi more opportunities in the coming weeks.

Liverpool monitoring West Ham United attacker

If the Merseyside club do decide to break the bank in late January or over the summer, Jarrod Bowen could very well be the player they consider.

The Reds are monitoring Bowen’s progress at West Ham United and Jurgen Klopp is reportedly impressed with his development.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool have continued to monitor Jarrod Bowen’s progress since last summer. Bowen is represented by the same PLG agency as Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. NEW: Liverpool have continued to monitor Jarrod Bowen’s progress since last summer. Bowen is represented by the same PLG agency as Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. #awlive [the athletic] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool have continued to monitor Jarrod Bowen’s progress since last summer. Bowen is represented by the same PLG agency as Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. #awlive [the athletic] https://t.co/zCkHXGDfuj

At 25, Bowen would be a long-term addition to Liverpool. However, his contract with West Ham United runs until July 2025. The Hammers will demand a steep fee for the winger, who has been a key player for them so far this season with six goals and seven assists.

Liverpool’s clash against Arsenal could be postponed

The Reds' second leg Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal could be postponed as the Gunners might struggle to meet the prerequisite of 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper.

footiebuzz @Footiebuzz Are Arsenal set to postpone Liverpool game as well? bit.ly/3GB5gDk Are Arsenal set to postpone Liverpool game as well? bit.ly/3GB5gDk

The Gunners have loaned out two players – Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Folarin Balogun – buy would have not met the required number even if they had the duo.

The Gunners are reportedly assessing their squad daily to see if they will have enough players for their crunch game against the Reds on Thursday.

