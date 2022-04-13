Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Klopp hints he could rotate his team for Benfica clash, journalist expects Salah to sign extension, and more - April 12, 2022

After an enthralling 2-2 draw against Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will return to Champions League action on Wednesday when they host Benfica.

The Reds have a 3-1 lead from the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie. They will be confident of progressing to the semi-finals of the competition.

Today’s roundup features some tidbits from Klopp on the squad and Darwin Nunez, and an update on Mohamed Salah’s contract talks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 12, 2022.

Klopp hints there could be rotations for Benfica clash

Liverpool host Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at Anfield on Wednesday. The Reds had a grueling clash against Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League. They have another FA cup semi-final tie against the Sky Blues this weekend.

A first leg advantage against Benfica could allow Klopp some leeway in the upcoming clash. The German manager hinted he will choose the team based on how fresh the players are.

He said ahead of the game:

“There is nobody injured as far as I know in this moment, but we need to have a look [at] who is fresh enough for this game and stuff like this because we see it really as a super-important game. I know we are in the world of football where you win the first leg 3-1 then that means for people who have nothing to do with the game, ‘Yeah, [they are] halfway through.’"

He added:

“Then you play City left and right of the game and it’s like somebody could be with their focus somewhere else. We see it slightly different, to be honest. This is a super, super, super, super, super-important game to us and we said it a couple of times: we tried so hard last year to qualify for the Champions League and now we can make it into the semis, which is incredible. And that’s what we want to show tomorrow night, that it means a lot to us.”

Klopp says Nunez has a big career ahead of him

Klopp got to see Nunez in action against his side last week, and the Uruguayan certainly didn’t disappoint with a performance that belied his age.

Klopp on Darwin Nunez:



"An extremely good looking boy eh?! He is a really good boy - he played in front of me battling against Konate. He was calm for the finish. He is good, really good. If he stays healthy, he has a big career ahead of him."

Nunez was a handful for the Liverpool defense in the second half. He showed strength to hold the ball and the pace to get in behind the Reds’ backline. He also scored the only goal for Benfica in the game.

When Klopp was asked about Nunez, he said:

"An extremely good looking boy eh?! He is a really good boy - he played in front of me battling against Konate. He was calm for the finish. He is good, really good. If he stays healthy, he has a big career ahead of him."

The forward has been linked with a move to Liverpool, as per newspaper Record (via Sports Witness). However, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a concrete offer for him this summer.

Journalist expects Salah to sign Liverpool extension

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein (via NBC SportsSoccer) expects Mohamed Salah to sign a deal to extend his stay at Anfield.

REPORT:



"From the sources that I speak to, there is now an expectation that he will put pen to paper and a compromise will be reached but it's not there yet."

Ornstein revealed:

"From the sources that I speak to, there is now an expectation that he will put pen to paper and a compromise will be reached but it’s not there yet."

Salah is reportedly (h/t Sunday World) set to be offered a new contract that will have substantial bonuses in it. Whether or not the Egyptian will sign it remains to be seen.

