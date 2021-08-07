Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Klopp not against a reunion with former star, Sheffield United hoping to sign Davies, and more - 6 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few members to make room for these potential new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of August 6, 2021.

Philippe Coutinho on Liverpool’s radar

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is back on the club’s radar as per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is reportedly not against the idea of a reunion with Coutinho, who had the best spell of his club career at Anfield.

Coutinho has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur should they sell Harry Kane in the coming weeks.

The Brazilian started last season brightly under Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, but picked up an injury in December that ruled him out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Harvey Elliot to remain at Liverpool

Harvey Elliot is set to stay at Liverpool this season and fight for a place in the senior team. The teenager impressed on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season and has been an integral part of Liverpool's pre-season.

Jurgen Klopp has used Elliot in a midfield role and the former Fulham starlet has impressed with his distribution and discipline.

As per James Pearce, Klopp has been impressed with Elliot and his versatility so he is set to stay rather than move out on another loan spell.

Sheffield United boss breaks his silence on Ben Davies

Sheffield United are hoping to sign Liverpool defender Ben Davies this summer. The former Preston man signed for Liverpool in January but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted that the club are trying to secure Davies as well as Ronaldo Vieira this summer.

"Yes, I am interested in both players. We are in different battles, but I hope we will bring in as soon as possible a new addition into the squad,” Jokanovic said.

