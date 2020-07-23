Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Medical completed for forward, compromise deal on the cards for Thiago and more - 23rd July 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have updates on the Reds' pursuit of Thiago Alcantara, Polish forward undergoing medical, and more.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich to agree on compromise deal for midfield ace Thiago

Liverpool lifted the Premier League title for the first time only last night, and it appears the good news doesn't stop there. The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfield ace Thiago Alcantara, but the two clubs appeared to be far apart on the valuation of the 29 year old.

However, according to German outlet Abendzeitung, Jurgen Klopp's side might just be able to lure Thiago to Anfield, as the midfielder has his heart set on a move to the reigning European champions.

According to the report, while the clubs are approximately €15 million apart in their valuation for the Spaniard, Liverpool value him at around €25 million while Bayern at €40 million, the German champions are willing to negotiate because of Thiago's wish to join Klopp's side. It has also been reported that Thiago bid farewell to the referees and officials of Bundesliga in a recent match, prompting further rumours of a move away from Allianz Arena.

Medical completed for Polish forward

Liverpool have reportedly concluded the medical of Polish forward Mateusz Musialowski, as the 16 year old gears to join the Anfield side from Polish fourth tier outfit SMS Lodz. According to Football Insider, the Reds have been scouting Musialowski for a couple of years now, and agreed personal terms with him over a scholarship contract which will be converted into a professional deal once the Pole turns 17.

Advertisement

The Polish U-17 international has been hailed as one of the best talents coming out of country in recent years, and had been the subject of interest of numerous clubs across Europe.

Liverpool consider move for La Liga defender

Liverpool are reportedly looking to shore up their defence ahead of next season as the Reds prepare for their first ever title defence. According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo (via sportsmole), Liverpool have identified Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi as a potential central defensive candidate for the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool are looking at signing Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi this summer.



The 28-year-old has a year left on his deal, and Betis are keen to sell to avoid losing him for free next year, with it being a “miracle” if he extends with the Spanish side. [Estadio Deportivo] pic.twitter.com/yRvurdeZtY — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) July 23, 2020

The Reds are preparing for life without Dejan Lovren, who is expected to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window. Mandi, who has made 141 appearances for Betis, is out of contract with the Seville outfit next summer and is expected to be sold ahead of the start of next season. Betis do not expect the defender to sign a new deal and do not want to risk losing him on a free in a year's time.