Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Midfield target could be available on a cut-price deal, Reds make contact with Barcelona ace, and more - 17 January 2022

With the January transfer window open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Reds have fallen behind Manchester City in the race for the league title. They will hope to close down the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up in the coming months.

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Brentford this past Sunday. They will now hope to beat Arsenal in their next game in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Merseyside club as of January 17, 2022.

Crooks says Liverpool should by Ward-Prowse

BBC pundit Garth Crooks believes James Ward-Prowse would be the ideal signing for Liverpool’s midfield.

The Reds have looked light in the midfield department following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure and Crooks feels Ward-Prowse can aide their struggling midfield:

"They allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer and are struggling in that midfield department. Ward-Prowse would fit like a glove," he said.

Liverpool are yet to sign a player in the January transfer window, and it’s unlikely they will make an approach for the Southampton man.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Garth Crooks believes Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse would 'fit like a glove' at Liverpool.



“They allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer and are struggling in that midfield department. Ward-Prowse would fit like a glove.” NEW: Garth Crooks believes Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse would 'fit like a glove' at Liverpool.“They allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer and are struggling in that midfield department. Ward-Prowse would fit like a glove.” #awlive [bbc] 🚨 NEW: Garth Crooks believes Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse would 'fit like a glove' at Liverpool.“They allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer and are struggling in that midfield department. Ward-Prowse would fit like a glove.” #awlive [bbc] https://t.co/nIqcVaD1AS

The Reds will have an additional option when Harvey Elliot returns to full training after recently recovering from a broken ankle.

Liverpool make contact with Ronaldo Araujo

Liverpool have reportedly begun talks with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo regarding a potential move. The centre-back's current contract with the Blaugrana comes to an end in 2023.

As per Sport, Araujo has offers from the Premier League and is keen on a move as Barcelona are not willing to accept his wage demands.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Liverpool have contacted Ronald Araujo as his contract ends in 2023 and the Reds want to find out his views on a possible move to Anfield. Araujo has not extended with Barca yet and has serious offers from the Premier League.



Source: @SPORT 🗞🥈 Liverpool have contacted Ronald Araujo as his contract ends in 2023 and the Reds want to find out his views on a possible move to Anfield. Araujo has not extended with Barca yet and has serious offers from the Premier League.Source: @SPORT 🗞🥈 🇪🇸❗️Liverpool have contacted Ronald Araujo as his contract ends in 2023 and the Reds want to find out his views on a possible move to Anfield. Araujo has not extended with Barca yet and has serious offers from the Premier League.Source: @SPORT 🗞🥈 https://t.co/SqWxMkar0a

Liverpool currently have five senior centre-backs at the club, so they may have to sell one or even two to make way for Araujo.

Nat Phillips and Joe Gomez have been linked with exits, and the former could leave as early as this month if Liverpool receive a bid in the region of £15 million.

Liverpool have the chance to sign Zakaria for £5 million

Denis Zakaria has been linked with a move to the Premier League with the trio of Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester interested in signing him.

The Swiss ace will be a free agent in July, but reports have indicated he will be available for a cut-price fee of around £5 million in January.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will make an offer as Borussia Monchengladbach director Max Eberl revealed the club have not received any bids for Zakaria.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar